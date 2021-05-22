Story of Greenwood, 1921 Race Massacre the focus of virtual projects developed by TCC, TPS students

With the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre just over a week away, a pair of student-driven virtual projects are ready to make their own contribution to commemorating the story.
The first, developed by Tulsa Community College students, is called Mapping Greenwood, and will allow users to take a virtual tour of sites related to the massacre and historic Greenwood district.
For the other, TCC and Tulsa Public Schools students teamed up to create an online business directory that recognizes the businesses lost in the massacre.
Over a year in the making, both projects will be officially unveiled together at 6 p.m. Monday at the Black Wall Street Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave.
The effort is the product of a partnership between TCC, the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and the Urban Coders Guild, a Tulsa-based nonprofit that teaches coding to students from historically underserved communities.
It grew out of the 2020 John Hope Franklin National Symposium and discussions about how technology can play a role in promoting reconciliation.
Mapping Greenwood was developed, with faculty guidance, by TCC service-learning students across multiple classes and semesters.
“The students learned that education is about more than just a job,” said Kristen Marangoni, service-learning coordinator at TCC. “We are helping students think through the kind of citizen they want to be when they have that job.”
Described as a “web-based mapping experience,” the program takes users on a virtual tour of Greenwood, comparing images from then and now.
The 1921 Historic Black Wall Street Business Directory imagines what it might look like if the businesses destroyed in the massacre were still around today and had their own websites.
Mikeal Vaughn, executive director of Urban Coders Guild, came up with the idea for the directory and websites.
“It’s been a meaningful learning experience for these middle and high school students,” he said, adding that the partnership has helped further the organization’s mission “to build a more inclusive, more diverse tech community.”
Participants included more than 40 TPS students involved in Urban Coder’s youth coding and app-building program.
TCC students researched the historic businesses and created logos for the businesses destroyed.
Between the two projects, nearly 200 students from TCC and TPS were involved over 14 months.
“Being able to research and identify the exact building still standing there, I have a greater appreciation for the people who survived and made Tulsa what it is today,” TCC student Logan Lanphier said.
Monday’s event will be streamed live at facebook.com/TulsaCC.
Project links will be posted afterward at the TCC Remembers resource page at tulsacc.edu/greenwood.
