Story of Greenwood, 1921 Race Massacre the focus of virtual projects developed by TCC, TPS students

With the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre just over a week away, a pair of student-driven virtual projects are ready to make their own contribution to commemorating the story.

The first, developed by Tulsa Community College students, is called Mapping Greenwood, and will allow users to take a virtual tour of sites related to the massacre and historic Greenwood district.

For the other, TCC and Tulsa Public Schools students teamed up to create an online business directory that recognizes the businesses lost in the massacre.

Over a year in the making, both projects will be officially unveiled together at 6 p.m. Monday at the Black Wall Street Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Ave.

The effort is the product of a partnership between TCC, the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and the Urban Coders Guild, a Tulsa-based nonprofit that teaches coding to students from historically underserved communities.

It grew out of the 2020 John Hope Franklin National Symposium and discussions about how technology can play a role in promoting reconciliation.

Mapping Greenwood was developed, with faculty guidance, by TCC service-learning students across multiple classes and semesters.