'Something that needs to continue': 100 Black Men combine health and fitness with commemoration of Tulsa Race Massacre

Encouraging people across the country to walk 100 miles in the 100 days leading up to the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood Challenge ended Monday with the national leadership of 100 Black Men meeting in the community that inspired the effort.

The challenge combined health and fitness with commemorating the historic tragedy, said Carl Tutt, president of the Chicago chapter of 100 Black Men.

“Every time you’re out there walking, you’re thinking about the past,” Tutt said. “You’re thinking about history.”

Over time, his grandchildren began going on the daily walks with him.

“It was a great opportunity to educate and explain what happened,” Tutt said. “Greenwood is one of many uncovered stories that have not been told. And it was an opportunity to begin telling those stories.”

While remembering the violence, people also need to understand the history of Greenwood before the events of May 31 and June 1, 1921, said Thomas Dortch, the national chairman of 100 Black Men, an Atlanta-based mentoring group. The neighborhood’s prosperity earned it the nickname Black Wall Street.