'Something that needs to continue': 100 Black Men combine health and fitness with commemoration of Tulsa Race Massacre

Encouraging people across the country to walk 100 miles in the 100 days leading up to the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood Challenge ended Monday with the national leadership of 100 Black Men meeting in the community that inspired the effort.
The challenge combined health and fitness with commemorating the historic tragedy, said Carl Tutt, president of the Chicago chapter of 100 Black Men.
“Every time you’re out there walking, you’re thinking about the past,” Tutt said. “You’re thinking about history.”
Over time, his grandchildren began going on the daily walks with him.
“It was a great opportunity to educate and explain what happened,” Tutt said. “Greenwood is one of many uncovered stories that have not been told. And it was an opportunity to begin telling those stories.”
While remembering the violence, people also need to understand the history of Greenwood before the events of May 31 and June 1, 1921, said Thomas Dortch, the national chairman of 100 Black Men, an Atlanta-based mentoring group. The neighborhood’s prosperity earned it the nickname Black Wall Street.
“This place was a beacon for all of us throughout the world,” Dortch said. “When you look at economic empowerment, this was it. This was the epitome of what success looked like.”
Participants in the Greenwood Challenge used an app to log how many miles they walked, with many of them far exceeding the goal of 100 in 100 days, officials said. Hopefully it will be the start and not the end for healthier lifestyles, said Richard Cornelius, president of the group’s chapter in Sacramento, California.
“This is something that needs to continue,” Cornelius said. “The march doesn’t stop today.”