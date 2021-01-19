'Signs of gentrification': Greenwood community worries residents being pushed out, history disrespected

But nine years after the first pitch was thrown at the new home of the Tulsa Drillers, Mechelle Brown, Greenwood Cultural Center program coordinator, said black residents have not reaped its promised benefits from 70 game days and nights a year.

“What we were told years ago is that the ballpark would bring jobs. However, when you go to the ballpark, you rarely see a lot of African Americans working there and definitely not in administrative positions,” Brown said. “It did not bring jobs to our community, and it has not had a huge impact economically.”

Brown said the resentment over ONEOK Field runs so deep that many black residents refuse to patronize it.

Former City Councilor Jack Henderson, who supported the ONEOK Field project at the time, said the Greenwood District site was “a fit that helps the north Tulsa community.”

These days, Henderson, despite the criticism, maintains the stadium has helped revitalize the district and inspired commercial development in the area — something he says might not have been possible before the minor league baseball facility existed.