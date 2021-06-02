'Serve unconditionally,': Even at the twilight of his career, Jesse Jackson still has plenty to say

At 79, the Rev. Jesse Jackson still has things to say. The words and ideas are still there, even if Parkinson's disease has taken some edge off the powerful voice Americans have known for nearly 60 years.
The words are still "breathtaking," said Vernon AME Pastor Robert Turner, who accompanied Jackson to the Tulsa World on Wednesday.
"He may be difficult to understand, but you can tell he's a brilliant poet, prophet and priest," said Bishop Carlton Pearson, who was also with Jackson. "He's the last and loudest voice we have of the (civil rights) pioneers."
Jackson entered the civil rights movement as a college student in 1960. He soon became part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s inner circle — he still hands out photos of himself with King — and later formed the Chicago-based People United to Save (later Serve) Humanity.
Early on, Jackson became known for trying to unite Blacks and poor whites and other minorities in common economic and political cause.
"Most Americans are not Black or brown," Jackson said Wednesday. "They're poor and white and female and young.
In one respect, Jackson said Wednesday, he is encouraged by advances made by African Americans and other minorities during his lifetime.
Growing up in South Carolina, Jackson said, the only person in uniform he ever saw was the one Black mail carrier.
"Now we have Black police chiefs," he said.
At once white-only Clemson University, enthusiastic fans now cheer Black football stars.
"When I graduated high school, I couldn't go to Clemson," Jackson said.
"We're not going back," he said. "We're going forward, I hope by healing."
But Jackson is also troubled. New tensions, or perhaps tensions long suppressed, have made themselves evident in recent years.
"I have my doubts," he said. "Sometimes I see the kind of ideological gaps today, where people choose race over any kind of reason.
"People should vote their interests, not their fears," he said.
The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he said, and the "lack of accountability for it," is one reason "I pray for (President) Joe Biden's safety."
Jackson said he has known former President Donald Trump for years — "We used to go to the fights together," Jackson said — but is dismayed by the vein Trump tapped in winning the White House.
"He found a sweet spot on the unfounded fears of white people," Jackson said.
Finding a way through differences is to the benefit of all Americans, he said.
"Black Lives (Matter) is not only for Blacks only," Jackson said. "It's like the base note in a symphony. That's why sometimes when Blacks march, some whites march. It's a very culturally integrated movement."
Last summer, when racial tension gripped Tulsa and other cities, Jackson urged peaceful demonstration.
"I was in Minnesota ... Louisville and Chicago," he said. "Group invaded our ranks ... trying to set off a race war. We called them out and it became nonviolent again."
As he approaches 80, Jackson seems little inclined to fade into a retirement. In Tulsa since Sunday, Jackson attended Biden's speech at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday, several meetings and events on Wednesday and one with Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and officials of the Cherokee Nation on Thursday.
"I've found in my lifetime that when you give of yourself you give to yourself," Jackson said. "I'm driven by the notion that sacrifice must be greater than greed. Service is power.
"Serve unconditionally," he said. "It's the right thing to do."