Second excavation set in Tulsa Race Massacre graves search, city officials announce

Efforts to find and identify victims of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre buried in Oaklawn Cemetery will resume on Wednesday, city officials confirmed this week.

The work will be confined to the southwest section of the city-owned cemetery, which in 1921 was reserved for the burial of indigent Black Tulsans.

Officials said this phase of the project will involve collecting additional DNA samples from remains exhumed last year and extending an area previously excavated.

Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed to the public during the work, which officials said could last until Nov. 18. Screens and other barriers will be erected to prevent public viewing of any human remains that might be exposed. Video taken by a city photographer will be posted to a Facebook page, official said.

At least 18 African Americans killed in the 1921 massacre were reported to have been buried in Oaklawn. Although their exact location is not recorded, historians have long suspected an area first explored by researchers. Numerous burials were discovered, including more than a dozen from a trench in which caskets had been stacked two deep.

Nineteen sets of remains were disinterred and examined, and DNA samples were extracted.

Officials with Intermountain Forensics, a Utah company that has a contract to analyze the genetic material, later said only two samples contained enough DNA for sequencing. About a dozen others had varying amounts.

During the upcoming phase of the project, Intermountain will be on site to oversee the selection and collection of samples in the hope of getting better results.

Intermountain Forensics came on board after the previous exhumation.

The DNA analysis is to be used in trying to identify individual remains.

Officials say this round of work will begin with the reexhumation of the 19 sets of remains tested last year, which were temporarily reinterred in Oaklawn afterward. Plans also call for new excavation south and west of the original site.

This work will be overseen by the Oklahoma State Archeological Survey and a private firm, Stantec, which was previously known as Cardno.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield and her team will then be in charge of transferring remains to on-site mobile labs for analysis.

Plans call for further investigation of other possible burial locations, including two areas west of downtown Tulsa, but no firm date for that work has been set.

At least 37 people were killed in the 1921 massacre, although experts think the true number was much higher. Stories of bodies being disposed of in various manners date to the massacre itself.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced an initiative to look for massacre burials in 2018. The first excavations occurred in 2020.

The effort has been criticized by some for not moving fast enough or for not digging in other locations across the city. Subsurface scanning techniques have been used at a south Tulsa cemetery and in Newblock Park, west of downtown, but Oaklawn is the only place excavations have occurred.

Last summer, strong objections to reburying the Oaklawn remains — and the manner in which the reinterments were done — were lodged.

During a meeting in September, some members of a citizens' oversight committee voiced skepticism about the search's direction.

