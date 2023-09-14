Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As teams continue to search for burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, the remains of two interred individuals are being exhumed this week at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Researchers exhumed one set of remains Wednesday and expect to recover a second set by Friday, according to the most recent updates from State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

The two burials are among 22 individual graves uncovered by archaeologists and forensic scientists in what as known as the cemetery's Black potter's field.

Stackelbeck said the two burials of interest meet contemporary descriptions from 1921 of adult Black males buried in plain wooden coffins. In this case, the team found two adults in basic wooden coffins, but the pair's genders had not been determined Tuesday evening.

"On some of these other graves, we've gotten to the point that we've been able to determine that these are fancier or nicer coffins and are not of the type we associate with the individuals we continue to look for," Stackelbeck said.

Stacklebeck said the team would continue to expand its excavations in the southwest quadrant of Oaklawn Cemetery.

The project's current phase is focused on locating remains of 18 Black men killed in the massacre; records and news reports from the time say they were buried in Oaklawn Cemetery. The records do not say where in the cemetery the men were buried.

Two headstones bearing the names of massacre victims have been located, but it is unclear whether the remains buried in those plots match the headstones.

Hand excavation continued Thursday on grave shafts exposed earlier, Stackelbeck said in a video shared by the city of Tulsa.

The goal is to "collect the kinds of information that allow us to know whether we believe it's a candidate for exhumation," she said Thursday.

The project is also trying to determine whether more massacre victims are buried in Oaklawn or elsewhere. At the time of event, stories abounded of bodies being disposed of in various ways, including mass burials.

"We're in a territory where there are just no markers," Stackelbeck said, except for makeshift grave markers found in July. The team is working to determine the extent to which the makeshift markers correlate with the deeper graves under investigation.

Except to rule out a suspected mass burial location in Oaklawn, little new has developed in that vein since the city began the initiative in 2018.