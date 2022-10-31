Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims uncovers more unmarked graves at Oaklawn

Scientists searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have uncovered 17 more unmarked graves at the city-owned Oaklawn Cemetery, an official said Monday.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said researchers on Friday discovered 11 fully delineated coffins and a 12th that had not yet been completely unearthed. On Saturday, five more unmarked adult-size graves were discovered at Oaklawn, she said.

Stackelbeck said it is too early to know whether the coffins hold the remains of victims of the race massacre, adding that it’s still not clear whether the coffins are the plain wooden ones for which scientists are searching.

Those details will come as researchers take a closer look at the burials, a process that “will entail hand excavation,” Stackelbeck said.

The city of Tulsa began the second excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery on Wednesday.

Scientists have set out two goals for the second excavation: to gather more DNA samples from the 19 sets of remains exhumed — and later reinterred — from the southwest section of the city-owned cemetery last year; and to expand the excavation site to the west and south.

The excavation work is being overseen by the Oklahoma State Archeological Survey and a private firm, Stantec, which was previously known as Cardno.

The city has contracted with Utah-based Intermountain Forensics to analyze the genetic material.

Oaklawn Cemetery was chosen as the first excavation site because public records and funeral home records from that time state that at least 18 named and unnamed race massacre victims were buried in the Black potter’s field in the southwest corner of the cemetery.

The site is known as the “Original 18.”

Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 Black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.​

The 12 coffins discovered on Friday were from a new trench to the west and slightly north of the area searched last year.

“What we are going to be doing is picking up with the process of doing hand excavation, use finer grain tools in order to clean up those coffins so that we can get a better sense of each one of those graves,” Stackelbeck said last week on the city’s website.

Researchers will be looking to determine the construction style and shape of the coffins and whether any hardware was left behind, she said.

“This is going to be part of our process of discriminating which ones we’re going to proceed with in terms of exhuming those individuals and which ones we are actually going to leave in place — at least for now,” she said.

As part of the work last week, Stackelbeck said, researchers went back into the original excavation site and took seven more DNA samples.

Throughout the day Monday, researchers wearing bright florescent vests carried buckets of soil out of the trench where the 12 coffins were found Friday and delivered it to a nearby work area to be sifted.

Meanwhile, at the latest excavation site near the south edge of the cemetery, Stackelbeck and her colleagues worked to mark the five graves discovered on Saturday.

The researchers also used a backhoe to widen the trench.

Kavin Ross, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Public Oversight Committee, said the news of the additional burials took his breath away.

“I am hoping that with the expanded area we will be able to find the so-called Original 18 … that were killed,” Ross said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to reexamine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.