Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves likely to expand

Scientists looking for human remains from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre want to excavate an area of Oaklawn Cemetery almost five times the size of a trench and an individual grave shaft uncovered in October, State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck confirmed Thursday.
Speaking to a virtual meeting of the Public Oversight Committee for the city's search for unmarked burials from the massacre, Stackelbeck said the investigators have identified an area of about 1,410 square feet near the southwest corner of the cemetery for further study.
Given the area's size and the pattern of burials in the trench dug two months ago, Stackelbeck said that for planning purposes the investigators are estimating that more than 30 sets of remains may be interred at the site.
"I would caution this is a working hypothesis," she said. "It is a possibility. But it is something we will have to go through the process of actually confirming in the next phases of the investigation and confirm it through the excavation process."
Stackelbeck was mostly confirming her preliminary report following the October exploratory excavation, but she and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield were able to add a few details and give a broad outline of what the next steps might be.
The team uncovered what they believe to be at least 12 sets of remains in October — 11 in a single long trench and one in an individual grave.
All the remains appear to have been in coffins, although in some cases only iron fittings survived.
The remains were covered back up until a legally authorized exhumation could be arranged. The expectation is that work on the site will resume in the spring.
It is not known whether any of the burials are from the massacre, but researchers think it likely, given the manner of burial and records indicating that 18 Black men killed in the massacre were buried in the general location being searched.
One new detail reported by Stackelbeck is that evidence of perhaps three more coffins were found in the trench, bringing the total number to a possible 15.
Digging in October stopped at the top of the coffins to leave the site as undisturbed as possible. Stubblefield said she examined a few teeth and "basically a cranium" in the trench at that time.
She was able to glimpse more of the body buried separately because the coffin was accidentally breached. She reiterated that the remains likely are those of a woman, which is of interest because no records exist of women being killed in the massacre, although some oral history contends otherwise.
Stubblefield went over the steps for recovering remains and artifacts from the site and talked at some length about the process for obtaining legal authorization for exhumation.
City officials have said state laws governing exhumation did not anticipate a possible 100-year-old mass grave; without precedent as a guide, the legal work has been rather painstaking.
The committee expects to next meet in January.
Featured video: Search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is suspended at Oaklawn Cemetery
Gallery: Mass grave found during a search for victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Graves
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!