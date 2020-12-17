Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves likely to expand

All the remains appear to have been in coffins, although in some cases only iron fittings survived.

The remains were covered back up until a legally authorized exhumation could be arranged. The expectation is that work on the site will resume in the spring.

It is not known whether any of the burials are from the massacre, but researchers think it likely, given the manner of burial and records indicating that 18 Black men killed in the massacre were buried in the general location being searched.

One new detail reported by Stackelbeck is that evidence of perhaps three more coffins were found in the trench, bringing the total number to a possible 15.

Digging in October stopped at the top of the coffins to leave the site as undisturbed as possible. Stubblefield said she examined a few teeth and "basically a cranium" in the trench at that time.

She was able to glimpse more of the body buried separately because the coffin was accidentally breached. She reiterated that the remains likely are those of a woman, which is of interest because no records exist of women being killed in the massacre, although some oral history contends otherwise.