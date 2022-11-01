Search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre burials yields more unmarked graves

Four more unmarked burials, including two described as "child-sized," were uncovered Tuesday in Oaklawn Cemetery during the city's search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

That brings to 21 the number of unmarked burials uncovered in the former "Black potters' field" near the southwest corner of the cemetery in the past week. Researchers say they do not know if any of the remains are those of riot victims but that their location and other factors suggest that at least some may well be.

Records indicate that at least 18 Black victims of the massacre were buried in Oaklawn, but the exact location has long been forgotten. At some point, headstones for two of the 18 were placed where the current search is occurring.

Few graves in that section of cemetery are marked, however, and records are practically nonexistent, researchers say, which makes identifying riot victims difficult without careful examination.

The city began excavating in Oaklawn more than two years ago and last fall uncovered more than a dozen sets of remains near the current dig site. During this phase of the project, more DNA samples were taken from seven of those sets and the dig was extended south and west.

On Friday, 12 adult burials were encountered in the new excavation, and five more were found Saturday.

On Tuesday, crews continued with hand excavation of those sites. Details such as coffin type and gender have yet to be determined for any of the burials, officials said.

Crews are working to document a soil profile in the southern portion of the new dig site. Soil profiles help determine the age of the burials.

The Oklahoma State Archeological Survey and a private firm, Stantec, previously known as Cardno, are overseeing the excavation. Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield is in charge of recovering remains, and Utah-based Intermountain Forensics is collecting and analyzing genetic material.

The work is expected to continue for at least another two weeks.

Thirty-seven death certificates were issued in connection with the massacre, but many experts believe the actual number of people killed was much higher.

An attempt more than 20 years ago to find not only the 18 Oaklawn burials mentioned in the records but other, more secret ones halted before any excavations were attempted.

The current initiative was announced by Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2018.

Video: City goes back to Oaklawn Cemetery in search of 1921 Race Massacre victims' graves