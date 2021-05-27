Rev. Jesse Jackson to be here for Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events

One of the country’s most prominent political activists of the last 50 years has added his name to the growing list of national leaders who will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in person.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has announced that he plans to be in Tulsa for the centennial and will take part in an event at Vernon AME Church.

The dedication of the historic church’s Prayer Wall for Racial Healing is set for 10 a.m. Monday. Jackson will join the Rev. Robert Turner and other leaders to pray at the event.

Although the Tulsa Race Massacre was not generally well known for decades, Jackson, who spoke with the Tulsa World by phone, first heard about it in the mid-1960s from an associate who was a descendant of Greenwood entrepreneur J.B. Stradford, whose Stradford Hotel was destroyed in the fires.

Jackson said he’s glad the terminology has changed and that the event formerly called a riot is now known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“It was a massacre,” Jackson said. “A terrorist attack.”

“And it was a planned massacre. You don’t assemble a thousand people without preplanning,” he said.