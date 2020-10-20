Researchers discover remains at Oaklawn Cemetery, further examination needed to determine Tulsa race massacre connection

An archeological team surveying Oaklawn Cemetery for suspected burial sites related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Tuesday found what they believe are human remains.

Human remains were found Tuesday morning is a section of Oaklawn Cemetery being examined for unmarked graves from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, but researchers say it is too soon to say whether the body is connected to that event, said state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

The research team began opening a second possible graveside near the first early Tuesday afternoon.

The remains of a single person were found intact in a casket in a section of the cemetery researchers believe may contain the bodies of 18 black males killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921.

Despite the discovery, archeologists were unsure yet whether the remains are connected to the race massacre.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is a good question,“ said Stackelbeck When asked when the research team might know whether the remains are from 1921. “I don’t have a good answer at this time.”

1921 Graves Public Oversight Committee Agrees to Move Forward with Further Test Excavation and Core Sampling in Oaklawn Cemetery