Reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre moral imperative for Tulsa's faith community, leaders say

In the days following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, some religious leaders in Tulsa did more than turn a blind eye to the atrocities — they were quoted as preaching affirmations of the violence and blaming the so-called "riot" on Black Tulsans.
Now, city faith leaders say it's the faith community's job to lead the cause for reparations for the survivors and descendants of the massacre and help Greenwood's Black business owners thrive.
The Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church; Aliye Shimi, executive director of Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry; and the Rev. Marlin Lavanhar, senior minister of All Souls Unitarian Church, met Monday evening to discuss what reparations are needed and how the faith community can inspire other entities to provide reparations.
"The role of the faith community has always shaped the moral framework of whatever society they're in," Turner said after hearing quotes from Tulsa religious leaders from right after the massacre.
"Most people are thermometers that reflect the temperature of the community," he said, "but the communities of faith are not thermometers. They're the thermostats. The faith community sets the temperature."
Turner said the temperature in 1921 was set to be antagonistic to Black women and men, which led to the massacre.
Lavanhar read excerpts from the book "Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre" by the Tulsa World's Randy Krehbiel in which pastors blamed the massacre's victims and even applauded white men who led the violence.
E.D. Mouzon, the local Methodist bishop during the massacre, said at Boston Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church, South, shortly after the massacre that a visit from W.E.B. Dubois, a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People whom Mouzon called "the most vicious Negro man in America," had something to do with the "riot."
"If it is true that our wives, our children and the people of Tulsa were threatened with being at the mercy of armed negroes, then the white man who got his gun and went out in defense with it did the only thing a decent white man could have done," Mouzon reportedly said. Mouzon went on to say racial equality should never exist, a sentiment he said was biblically ordained.
Lavanhar said this came from a Sunday service "in the name of God, while the embers of Greenwood were still burning and the bodies were still on the ground."
Richard Lloyd Jones, a founder of All Souls Unitarian Church, owned the Tulsa Tribune, which published the infamous article "Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in Elevator," which is often attributed as being one of the catalysts of the massacre.
"This city needs to realize she is the author, the perpetrator of the worst act of racial terror in American history," Turner said. "We know that this is a Bible Belt place. The people, in the name of God, were perpetrators in the worst acts against God's children."
Turner said that because of this, faith communities have a moral obligation to be the momentum to providing reparations for massacre survivors and descendants.
"If you can answer, 'Yes, it was wrong,' then it is upon us to provide reparations because we are citizens of this place now," Turner said. "It is upon us to make right the wrongs that have been afflicted here."
Lavanhar agreed with Turner and said it's not about white people paying reparations, but it's up to Tulsa citizens and the city of Tulsa as a whole to make reparations.
"In the name of God, on a Sunday morning, they were using the Bible and using the church to reinforce inequality and discrimination and blame the victims and survivors for what happened," Lavanhar said. "So I'm saying there's a moral imperative (for reparations).
"The religious community has a stake in this. The city has a responsibility to rebuild, repay and repair, but the religious community has an opportunity to take a moral stand."
Part of this stand, Lavanhar said, is being taken in the form of a $100,000-fundraiser the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry is coordinating to provide reparations to the remaining massacre survivors and descendants and to provide grants to Black-owned businesses in Greenwood and the surrounding area.
"When we look at all our faith traditions — not just the Christian tradition but Muslim tradition, Jewish tradition, Hindu, Buddhist — we all have a moral imperative to stand up for those who don't have a voice, to be able to stand for what is right," said Shimi, who is Muslim.
"My religion teaches that at the end of the day, I'm going to be coming face to face with my creator. I want to be able to say I did everything possible to help those who didn't have a voice and stand up for what is right."
Shimi said it is up to the faith community of today to do what those before did not and stand up for what is right by providing reparations for the Tulsa Race Massacre.
"These people were Tulsa citizens, and this is what their fellow community members did to them," she said. "Here we are 100 years later, and why are we still arguing about this?"
Shimi said the money Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry is trying to raise is symbolic because the real goal is to give the reparation movement attention, educate people about the massacre's atrocities and make sure the people who were wronged have justice.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
