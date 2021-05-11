Reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre moral imperative for Tulsa's faith community, leaders say

"This city needs to realize she is the author, the perpetrator of the worst act of racial terror in American history," Turner said. "We know that this is a Bible Belt place. The people, in the name of God, were perpetrators in the worst acts against God's children."

Turner said that because of this, faith communities have a moral obligation to be the momentum to providing reparations for massacre survivors and descendants.

"If you can answer, 'Yes, it was wrong,' then it is upon us to provide reparations because we are citizens of this place now," Turner said. "It is upon us to make right the wrongs that have been afflicted here."

Lavanhar agreed with Turner and said it's not about white people paying reparations, but it's up to Tulsa citizens and the city of Tulsa as a whole to make reparations.

"In the name of God, on a Sunday morning, they were using the Bible and using the church to reinforce inequality and discrimination and blame the victims and survivors for what happened," Lavanhar said. "So I'm saying there's a moral imperative (for reparations).

"The religious community has a stake in this. The city has a responsibility to rebuild, repay and repair, but the religious community has an opportunity to take a moral stand."