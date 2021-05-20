Remember & Rise tickets available online starting at midnight; more guests announced

Harper, currently one of the stars of ABC’s "The Good Doctor," is also a humanitarian, best-selling author and entrepreneur. He is founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentoring, scholarship and grant programs.

Leake, who was the Season 15 winner of America’s Got Talent, has performed his poetry worldwide. An artistic educator and motivational speaker, he is also the founder and CEO of Called to Move, an organization that aids youth through poetry.

Tickets to the event are free, but will be required for entry.

They become available online starting this Friday at tulsa2021.org.

On May 31, the gates at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., will open at noon, with artists and speakers to appear throughout the afternoon leading up to the formal program.

Legend and Abrams will be part of the formal program from 4-6 p.m.

More musical performances will follow, then at 10:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held on the streets of the Greenwood District to commemorate the beginning of the Race Massacre.