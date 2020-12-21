Race Massacre teacher training to be offered

The application deadline is Feb. 1 for a statewide teacher professional development program sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission.

Weekly online courses will be taught March 24-May 25 with a national day of learning scheduled June 3.

The courses will be taught by University of Oklahoma Professor Karlos Hill and Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma founder Tamara Lebak.

Topics to be covered include the race massacre, educational resources, history of race in America, student and teacher positionality, historical racial trauma and the impact of the race massacre today.

Cost is $150, with scholarships available.

Applications at https://www.restorativejusticeok.org/trmi2021.

