Race Massacre researchers seek DNA, family histories

The nonprofit organization analyzing DNA from a mass burial at Oaklawn Cemetery is asking for information, including genetic test results such as those from 23andme and Ancestry, that might help it identify two sets of remains exhumed from the site.

"We are asking for help from anyone with information regarding stories, records, family trees and more," said a statement from Intermountain Forensics of Salt Lake City.

"We are especially interested in hearing from those that might have had relatives in Tulsa in 1921, or wish to have their own DNA compared against the unidentified remains in this project."

Prospective participants are directed to www. tulsa1921dna.org.

"We are looking to work with African-American families because there isn't that much African-American DNA in publicly available databases," said Deborah Dilley, Intermountain executive director.

Over the past two years, research teams hired by the city have excavated two sites near the southwest boundary of Oaklawn Cemetery, including one that turned out to be a mass burial in which coffins appear to have been stacked two deep and closer together than usual.

In two cases, remains exhumed at that site yielded small amounts of DNA material, which Dilley said is "very, very degraded."

Through existing and new genetic test results of possible family members, Dilley said Intermountain hopes to identify the two sets of remains.

Family histories, Dilley said, help researchers find likely living candidates for DNA testing.

"Depending on the particular information we get, we could connect to someone (as far removed as) a second or third cousin," she said.

The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred on May 31-June 1, 1921, and led to the deaths of as many as several hundred people, most of them Black.

Some are known to have been buried in Oaklawn Cemetery.

