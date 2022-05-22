Race Massacre exhibit to reopen at library

An exhibit about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that originally debuted in conjunction with last year’s centennial is being reopened to the public by the Tulsa City-County Library.

A temporary exhibit assembled from the library’s own resources and collections, “TCCL Remembers: Commemorating Tulsa’s Race Massacre with Education, Empathy and Healing” will be available to visitors at Rudisill Regional Library starting Tuesday, May 24.

It will be free to the public during regular library hours through June 6.

The walk-through exhibit “offers a unique, immersive way for participants to learn about this tragic historical event as well as the racial and political conditions leading up to and following the Tulsa Race Massacre itself,” said Alex Mullin, library spokesman.

He added that the exhibit seeks to promote empathy by “compelling audiences to reflect on the human cost of institutionalized racism.”

A reception with light refreshments will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Friends of the Rudisill Regional Library. Staff will be present to answer questions about the TCCL Remembers exhibit.

The exhibit can also be explored online at tulsalibrary.org/tccl-remembers.

TCCL is a recipient of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission Grant Program.

For more information, call the library’s AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323 or go online to tulsalibrary.org.

Video: A history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.