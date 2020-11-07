Race Massacre Commission honors legacy of Greenwood barber Bobby Eaton Sr.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission took time Saturday to recognize a Black Wall Street institution in Bobby "Poppa E" Eaton Sr.
At the Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge, the commission surprised Eaton with the news his family legacy will be part of an exhibit in Greenwood Rising under construction across the street.
Phil Armstrong, the commission's project director, said the exhibit "Changing Fortunes" showcases the rebuilt Black Wall Street that flourished on Greenwood from the 1940s until integration in the 1960s.
"Everyone thinks that time stood still in 1921 and everything was destroyed," Armstrong said. "Very few people realize that these citizens with their resiliency built it back bigger and actually better than it was in 1921. The peak of economic activity on Black Wall Street actually was in the 1940s.
"When there were over 1,200 Black-owned homes and 200 Black-owned businesses, that actually occurred after 1921, which is an amazing story, period."
Eaton's father Joseph ran first the Eaton Grocery Store and later the barber shop in north Tulsa near Pine Place and Norfolk Avenue. Saturday's event came a few hours after a soil collection ceremony across the street honoring the life of Reuben Everett, who was lynched in the massacre near the future site of Greenwood Rising.
Two items from the barber shop's time as a community staple will be part of Changing Fortunes, a Coca-Cola machine from the 1940s and one extremely heavy barber's chair. Armstrong said the two items will represent the spirit of resilience in the Black Wall Street experience after the massacre.
In that chair Saturday afternoon, Eaton said it means the life he's led as witness to north Tulsa, Greenwood and Black Wall Street's changes is more than worth it.
"It tells me I have not lived in vain," Eaton said. "And I hope that I can continue to do things that I like doing, and that is to give all I have."
Many there to acknowledge Eaton's life's work, from Tulsa's civil rights movement growing out of the barber shop to his mentorship of so many in Greenwood.
One was Chief Egunwale Amusan, president of the Tulsa African Ancestral Society. Amusan said Eaton's encouragement to do and stand for what's right went a long way to change lives.
"You taught us that if you can't defend what you value the most, if you can't protect what you value most, then what's the point?" Amusan said. "It's your right. So I appreciate you, for just training up a lot of young people who were caught in the crossfire of the crack epidemic and rampant police brutality.
"You rescued a lot of us who would not be here if it were not for your words, your conversation and your experience. On behalf of those whose lives you saved ... I want to say thank you for never giving up."
Eaton also took Saturday to say others have an obligation to do as he did, to pass the torch and ensure the next generation has something to stand for.
"I'm happy somebody made it possible for me," Eaton said. "And it's incumbent upon you to make it for those behind you."
