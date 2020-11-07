Race Massacre Commission honors legacy of Greenwood barber Bobby Eaton Sr.

Two items from the barber shop's time as a community staple will be part of Changing Fortunes, a Coca-Cola machine from the 1940s and one extremely heavy barber's chair. Armstrong said the two items will represent the spirit of resilience in the Black Wall Street experience after the massacre.

In that chair Saturday afternoon, Eaton said it means the life he's led as witness to north Tulsa, Greenwood and Black Wall Street's changes is more than worth it.

"It tells me I have not lived in vain," Eaton said. "And I hope that I can continue to do things that I like doing, and that is to give all I have."

Many there to acknowledge Eaton's life's work, from Tulsa's civil rights movement growing out of the barber shop to his mentorship of so many in Greenwood.

One was Chief Egunwale Amusan, president of the Tulsa African Ancestral Society. Amusan said Eaton's encouragement to do and stand for what's right went a long way to change lives.

"You taught us that if you can't defend what you value the most, if you can't protect what you value most, then what's the point?" Amusan said. "It's your right. So I appreciate you, for just training up a lot of young people who were caught in the crossfire of the crack epidemic and rampant police brutality.