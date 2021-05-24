Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next

For more than a week starting this Wednesday, events and activities tied to the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be going on daily around Tulsa. Following are some of the highlights.
Greenwood Art Project
The project officially opens to the public Wednesday, May 26, when the works of participating artists begin going on display at locations throughout the city.
More locations and artists will be added in the upcoming days. Most exhibits and installations will remain open to the public through June 5, with more continuing through the summer.
The project is funded in part by a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Public Art Challenge and a $200,000 grant from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
For artists and locations, go to greenwoodartproject.org.
John Hope Franklin National Symposium
Tulsa’s John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation will host its 12th annual symposium Wednesday, May 26-Saturday, May 29, bringing to Tulsa another slate of distinguished authors, activists, educators and journalists to discuss the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre and the journey to reconciliation.
Of special note for the public is a free event featuring the symposium’s keynote speaker, professor and activist Cornel West.
It’s set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Attendees can choose one of six designated community sites, from which they will be able to hear West speak virtually and then ask him and community leaders questions.
The event is free to the public, but registration is required. To register, and for a list of sites and other information, go to jhfnationalsymposium.org or call 918-295-5009.
Black Wall Street Legacy Festival
The festival, also known as Legacy Fest and set in the heart of the Greenwood District, will run from Friday through Sunday with a full schedule of daily activities.
Dedicated to the survivors and descendants of the massacre and the ongoing fight for reparations and accountability, highlights of the event will include two different stages of musical and other acts, capped off by the Legacy Fest Main Event & Homecoming, 2:30-7 p.m. Sunday.
The Black Wall Street Memorial March, beginning from Carver Middle School, 624 E. Oklahoma Place, will kick things off at 10 a.m. Friday. Doing the same at 11 a.m. Saturday will be the Centennial Black Wall Street Heritage Parade, also starting from Carver.
Livestreams of events will be available on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBWSTimes.
Festival hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Find the full schedule of events and venues at blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.
Remember & Rise
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission’s most anticipated event, Remember & Rise, which commemorates the 1921 massacre, will be held at ONEOK Field on Monday, May 31, and feature singer-songwriter John Legend and political activist Stacey Abrams, along with other acts and speakers.
Legend and Abrams will be part of the event’s formal program from 4-6 p.m.
No more tickets are available to attend Remember & Rise in person, but it will be live-streamed at tulsa2021.org.
Concluding the event and the day, a candlelight vigil marking the start 100 years ago of the race massacre is set for 10:30 p.m. in the Greenwood District. Candle distribution will begin at 9 p.m. at the corner of Greenwood and Archer.
Greenwood Rising dedication
A state-of-the-art museum honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s Greenwood District before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Greenwood Rising: The Black Wall Street History Center will be dedicated at 11:29 a.m. June 2, at 23 N. Greenwood Ave.
A project of the centennial commission, the facility will open to the public later in June.
Other events
Pathway to Hope: Dedication of the Pathway to Hope, which will connect the Greenwood District to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, is set for 5:21 p.m. Friday, May 28.
The event includes a march to the park and a program in the park afterward. Marchers are invited to meet at Greenwood Avenue and Interstate 244.
Second Amendment march: Members from a number of Black gunowner clubs and militias from Texas and other states are expected to participate in the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk, an armed march set for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Ben Hill Park, 201 N. Latimer Place.
The main event of a National Black Power conference being held in Tulsa, the march is intended to promote Black citizens’ Second Amendment rights and to commemorate the victims of the Race Massacre.
Organizers said the armed march is not meant to stoke violence but to be “a sign of strength” and message of “never again.”
Unity Faith Day: Sunday, May 30, has been designated Unity Faith Day by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, with participating churches planning to acknowledge and commemorate the race massacre in their services.
The day will extend into Monday, May 31, with a dedication set for 10 a.m. for the prayer wall at Vernon AME Church.
Economic Empowerment Day: Another commission-designated day, Economic Empowerment Day, is set for Tuesday, June 1.
The day will feature a conference promoting Black economic empowerment from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The conference will include speakers and interactive sessions addressing the Black racial wealth gap and the inequality in access to capital. The event is free to attend, but registration is required at tulsa2021.org.
For a complete list of commission-affiliated events go to tulsa2021.org/calendar.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
