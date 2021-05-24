 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next
0 comments
topical alert
Tulsa Race Massacre

Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For more than a week starting this Wednesday, events and activities tied to the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be going on daily around Tulsa. Following are some of the highlights.

Greenwood Art Project

The project officially opens to the public Wednesday, May 26, when the works of participating artists begin going on display at locations throughout the city.

More locations and artists will be added in the upcoming days. Most exhibits and installations will remain open to the public through June 5, with more continuing through the summer.

The project is funded in part by a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Public Art Challenge and a $200,000 grant from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

For artists and locations, go to greenwoodartproject.org.

John Hope Franklin National Symposium

Tulsa’s John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation will host its 12th annual symposium Wednesday, May 26-Saturday, May 29, bringing to Tulsa another slate of distinguished authors, activists, educators and journalists to discuss the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre and the journey to reconciliation.

Of special note for the public is a free event featuring the symposium’s keynote speaker, professor and activist Cornel West.

It’s set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Attendees can choose one of six designated community sites, from which they will be able to hear West speak virtually and then ask him and community leaders questions.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. To register, and for a list of sites and other information, go to jhfnationalsymposium.org or call 918-295-5009.

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

The festival, also known as Legacy Fest and set in the heart of the Greenwood District, will run from Friday through Sunday with a full schedule of daily activities.

Dedicated to the survivors and descendants of the massacre and the ongoing fight for reparations and accountability, highlights of the event will include two different stages of musical and other acts, capped off by the Legacy Fest Main Event & Homecoming, 2:30-7 p.m. Sunday.

The Black Wall Street Memorial March, beginning from Carver Middle School, 624 E. Oklahoma Place, will kick things off at 10 a.m. Friday. Doing the same at 11 a.m. Saturday will be the Centennial Black Wall Street Heritage Parade, also starting from Carver.

Livestreams of events will be available on the Black Wall Street Times Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBWSTimes.

Festival hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Find the full schedule of events and venues at blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.

Remember & Rise

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission’s most anticipated event, Remember & Rise, which commemorates the 1921 massacre, will be held at ONEOK Field on Monday, May 31, and feature singer-songwriter John Legend and political activist Stacey Abrams, along with other acts and speakers.

Legend and Abrams will be part of the event’s formal program from 4-6 p.m.

No more tickets are available to attend Remember & Rise in person, but it will be live-streamed at tulsa2021.org.

Concluding the event and the day, a candlelight vigil marking the start 100 years ago of the race massacre is set for 10:30 p.m. in the Greenwood District. Candle distribution will begin at 9 p.m. at the corner of Greenwood and Archer.

Greenwood Rising dedication

A state-of-the-art museum honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s Greenwood District before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Greenwood Rising: The Black Wall Street History Center will be dedicated at 11:29 a.m. June 2, at 23 N. Greenwood Ave.

A project of the centennial commission, the facility will open to the public later in June.

Other events

Pathway to Hope: Dedication of the Pathway to Hope, which will connect the Greenwood District to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, is set for 5:21 p.m. Friday, May 28. 

The event includes a march to the park and a program in the park afterward. Marchers are invited to meet at Greenwood Avenue and Interstate 244.

Second Amendment march: Members from a number of Black gunowner clubs and militias from Texas and other states are expected to participate in the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk, an armed march set for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Ben Hill Park, 201 N. Latimer Place.

The main event of a National Black Power conference being held in Tulsa, the march is intended to promote Black citizens’ Second Amendment rights and to commemorate the victims of the Race Massacre.

Organizers said the armed march is not meant to stoke violence but to be “a sign of strength” and message of “never again.”

Unity Faith Day: Sunday, May 30, has been designated Unity Faith Day by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, with participating churches planning to acknowledge and commemorate the race massacre in their services.

The day will extend into Monday, May 31, with a dedication set for 10 a.m. for the prayer wall at Vernon AME Church.

Economic Empowerment Day: Another commission-designated day, Economic Empowerment Day, is set for Tuesday, June 1.

The day will feature a conference promoting Black economic empowerment from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The conference will include speakers and interactive sessions addressing the Black racial wealth gap and the inequality in access to capital. The event is free to attend, but registration is required at tulsa2021.org.

For a complete list of commission-affiliated events go to tulsa2021.org/calendar.

Watch Now: A sense of pride: Descendants reflect on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Related

Storms could appear during holiday weekend, race massacre centennial events. Metro, Page A11

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News