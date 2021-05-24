Race Massacre Centennial events begin this week, continue into next

It’s set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Attendees can choose one of six designated community sites, from which they will be able to hear West speak virtually and then ask him and community leaders questions.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. To register, and for a list of sites and other information, go to jhfnationalsymposium.org or call 918-295-5009.

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

The festival, also known as Legacy Fest and set in the heart of the Greenwood District, will run from Friday through Sunday with a full schedule of daily activities.

Dedicated to the survivors and descendants of the massacre and the ongoing fight for reparations and accountability, highlights of the event will include two different stages of musical and other acts, capped off by the Legacy Fest Main Event & Homecoming, 2:30-7 p.m. Sunday.

The Black Wall Street Memorial March, beginning from Carver Middle School, 624 E. Oklahoma Place, will kick things off at 10 a.m. Friday. Doing the same at 11 a.m. Saturday will be the Centennial Black Wall Street Heritage Parade, also starting from Carver.