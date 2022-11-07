Race Massacre burial search to resume at Oaklawn on Monday

Work is scheduled to resume Monday morning after the search for unmarked burials in Oaklawn Cemetery related to Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre took a long weekend because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Working mostly behind a screen, workers have uncovered at least 26 burials since work began late last month in the southwest corner of the cemetery on the eastern edge of downtown Tulsa.

Officials said they include seven “child-sized” burials.

The number of unmarked burials found, however, is probably not as significant as how many sets of remains are exhumed for further analysis, including DNA extraction. As of Thursday evening, that number was three.

At least 37 deaths from the massacre — 25 Black and 12 white — have been identified, but from the day of the event many believed the number was higher.

On June 2, 1921, the Tulsa World reported, “The difficulty … is caused by the fact that the bodies were apparently not handled in a systematic manner.”

Maj. Byron Kirkpatrick, a Tulsa attorney on Oklahoma National Guard Adjutant General Charles Barrett’s staff at the time, said “a number of bodies were removed in motor trucks operated by citizens.”

“Kirkpatrick said he did not know where (the bodies) were taken,” said the World, “whether they were placed at some specific point for later attention, if they were dumped into a large hole, or thrown into the Arkansas River.”

The story says the bodies of 15 Blacks were at “a local undertaking establishment” but that “reports heard over the city” indicated five to eight times that many had been killed.

The area under examination at Oaklawn is a former potter’s field, which means investigators expected to find a significant number of unmarked burials. Many and probably most are likely to be unconnected to the massacre.

Many burials in this portion of Oaklawn, in what are believed to have been both white and Black pauper’s sections, either never had markers or their markers have long since fallen victim to the elements or vandals.

Based on funeral home records and contemporary news reports, the team is operating on the premise that at least 18 Black victims of the massacre were buried in Oaklawn, most probably in this section. Names were given for some of those in the records and news reports, while others were listed as “unknown.”

Headstones for two of the known victims, Eddie Lockard and Reuben Everett, are in an adjoining area excavated by the research team last year. More than a dozen burials were found there, although whether any were of massacre victims remains unclear.

Long uncertain has been when the Lockard and Everett headstones were actually set and how close they are to those two men’s actual final resting places. As officials have noted, cemetery records, especially for the pauper sections, are sketchy to nonexistent.

Researchers have been looking for burials and remains that seem to match up with what little is known of the so-called "original 18" in the hopes of identifying some through DNA or other means. There is also the thought that finding the original 18 might offer clues to other burials.

