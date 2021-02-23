Previously unknown Tulsa Race Massacre survivor added to lawsuit plaintiffs

Attorneys behind a new lawsuit over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say they’ve added two more massacre survivors, including one who was previously unknown, to the list of plaintiffs.

The additions to the suit, which seeks reparations for the massacre, are Viola Fletcher, 106, of Bartlesville and Hughes Van Ellis, 100, of Aurora, Colorado.

Van Ellis was only recently identified as a massacre survivor, attorneys said.

Together with previous plaintiff Lessie Randle, 106, of Tulsa, the three are the last known survivors of the massacre, attorneys said.

Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who is leading the legal team, said Randle and Fletcher recently provided depositions regarding the massacre, testifying about the flashbacks they continue to experience.

“The massacre left both of their families, as well as Mr. Ellis’ family, without sufficient resources to provide the needed physical and emotional support to overcome the terror of the violent incident,” Solomon-Simmons said.

Ellis, who turned 100 in January, reportedly is in good health. He is a World War II veteran and served in the Army in a segregated antiaircraft artillery battalion.