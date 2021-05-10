Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

Lawmakers and news reports often refer to HB 1775 as banning "critical race theory," but in fact the phrase is not used in the legislation. Broadly speaking, critical race theory is an academic approach to everything from law to literature that studies a field's intersection with race.

The most controversial sections of HB 1775 rule out "mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling" in colleges and universities, and it says common schools may not teach that "any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."

The bill includes a provision that says it does "not prohibit the teaching of concepts that align to the Oklahoma Academic Standards."

Stitt attached a signing statement to HB 1775 to the effect that the race massacre and other difficult issues should be taught.

The bill's House author, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said the intent was to prevent children from being taught that they are racist — or inherently inferior or superior — because of the color of the skin.

The catch is that bill's opponents don't believe it.