Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

With three weeks to go until the centennial of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, life keeps getting more complicated for the commission attempting to steer the city through an emotionally complex anniversary.
The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.
The dispute over House Bill 1775 seems to illustrate the apparent gulf between Oklahoma's minority population — in this case Black Oklahomans — and the state's political leaders.
Stitt reportedly was invited to address the commission during a special meeting Monday night, but it was not clear whether he did so. Many and perhaps most of its members are upset by Stitt's signing of House Bill 1775 on Friday over the commission's strong objection.
While Stitt claimed to see no conflict between HB 1775 and teaching about the Tulsa Race Massacre or issues related to race and racism, and Mayor G.T. Bynum declared that he didn't understand why anyone would object to the bill, Black Tulsans and others more attuned to their point of view understood the bill quite differently.
"The intention of the bill clearly aims to limit teaching the racial implications of America’s history," the commission said in a statement released Friday. "The bill serves no purpose than to fuel the racism and denial that afflicts our communities and our nation."
Privately, several leaders described HB 1775 as another betrayal by political leaders who either don't understand Black Tulsans' concerns or don't care.
Bynum, speaking on KRMG radio Monday morning, said he didn't understand what the fuss was about.
"To me, it's remarkable that this is even a subject of controversy," Bynum said.
He suggested that if people just read the bill, they would agree with him.
"I thought the governor did the right thing," Bynum said. "It's really important for folks not to listen to rhetoric about this bill but to look at what the bill says. The bill doesn't say you can't teach uncomfortable facts."
Bynum said he's "been strongly supportive of trying to find the facts from the race massacre. … I'm proud our legislators from here in Tulsa got that built into the curriculum. This bill doesn't impact that."
But other people who have read HB 1775 don't agree. The Oklahoma City school board unanimously condemned it Monday night, and other groups and individuals read it as, at best, a retreat from true scholarship.
Lawmakers and news reports often refer to HB 1775 as banning "critical race theory," but in fact the phrase is not used in the legislation. Broadly speaking, critical race theory is an academic approach to everything from law to literature that studies a field's intersection with race.
The most controversial sections of HB 1775 rule out "mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling" in colleges and universities, and it says common schools may not teach that "any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."
The bill includes a provision that says it does "not prohibit the teaching of concepts that align to the Oklahoma Academic Standards."
Stitt attached a signing statement to HB 1775 to the effect that the race massacre and other difficult issues should be taught.
The bill's House author, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, said the intent was to prevent children from being taught that they are racist — or inherently inferior or superior — because of the color of the skin.
The catch is that bill's opponents don't believe it.
"What Gov. Stitt has signed into law would allow the white washing of the history (of the massacre), as well as many other subjects pertaining to the plight of minorities in the state of Oklahoma and the United States of America," said C.J. Webber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society.
Meanwhile, local activists and at least one national organization continue to hector the commission for supposedly being too much under the influence of white politicians and business leaders and for not expelling U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., for his questioning of the 2020 presidential results.
On Monday, the "largest national coalition of African American gun organizations and militias" announced plans to march in Tulsa on May 29 and to hold a series of events over the weekend.
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
