Possible 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims could find permanent resting place in Greenwood District, graves committee says

If confirmed to be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the bodies recently located at Oaklawn Cemetery could eventually find a final resting place in the Greenwood District, where the violence occurred a century ago, officials said Tuesday night.
Arrangements for a permanent memorial, however, would take too long to proceed with an exhumation this summer, when Tulsa will mark the tragedy's centennial, officials told a committee overseeing the city’s race massacre graves investigation. The bodies, believed to be those of 18 Black men who died in the violence of June 1921, could be returned temporarily to Oaklawn, east of downtown, officials said.
State authorities will require a plan for reinterment before approving an exhumation, which is necessary for a forensic study of the skeletons to identify the remains, if possible, or at least determine how and when the individuals died.
Tuesday's committee meeting briefly discussed three possible locations for a permanent gravesite and memorial, including Standpipe Hill, the Greenwood area's most prominent natural landmark, and Reconciliation Park, which opened in 2010 as a memorial to the race massacre.
The Rev. Robert Turner also suggested a site near Vernon AME Church, which played a vital role in Greenwood's reconstruction after the violence of 1921. Other sites will also be considered, Turner said. But any site would require considerable time for fundraising, design and construction.
Meanwhile, the oversight committee will have to decide whether to proceed with the exhumation of the remains, which were located last October. Historical records had indicated that 18 Black men were buried at an unmarked location at the cemetery on the day after the violence.
The committee will need to approve a temporary reinterment plan by the end of March for the investigation to proceed this summer, when academic schedules will make the necessary experts available to work on the project, forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield told the committee.
"We could lose a whole other year" if the committee delays a decision past next month," Stubblefield said. "It won't be September or October; it will be this time next year" before the work begins.
Some committee members suggested, however, that it might be best to wait until a permanent resting place can be determined, avoiding the need to disturb the bodies twice.
"We've waited 100 years for justice," said Chief Egunwale Amusan. "What's another year?"
