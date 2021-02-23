Possible 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims could find permanent resting place in Greenwood District, graves committee says

If confirmed to be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the bodies recently located at Oaklawn Cemetery could eventually find a final resting place in the Greenwood District, where the violence occurred a century ago, officials said Tuesday night.

Arrangements for a permanent memorial, however, would take too long to proceed with an exhumation this summer, when Tulsa will mark the tragedy's centennial, officials told a committee overseeing the city’s race massacre graves investigation. The bodies, believed to be those of 18 Black men who died in the violence of June 1921, could be returned temporarily to Oaklawn, east of downtown, officials said.

State authorities will require a plan for reinterment before approving an exhumation, which is necessary for a forensic study of the skeletons to identify the remains, if possible, or at least determine how and when the individuals died.

Tuesday's committee meeting briefly discussed three possible locations for a permanent gravesite and memorial, including Standpipe Hill, the Greenwood area's most prominent natural landmark, and Reconciliation Park, which opened in 2010 as a memorial to the race massacre.