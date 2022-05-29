Political notebook: National groups back Stitt's budget vetoes

Taxes: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s demand for deeper tax cuts than those proposed by the Legislature appear to be popular with some people in Washington.

The Heritage Foundation’s political arm and the Oklahoma office of Americans For Prosperity, among others, lauded Stitt’s veto Thursday of two tax relief measures approved by the Legislature and his call for a special session to approve more sweeping tax cuts.

“Oklahomans and their families don’t want their elected officials to rubber-stamp flawed legislation so they have a talking point during the next election,” said Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson. “They want real relief from the problems they are facing at the gas pump, in the grocery store, or as they try to pay rent or purchase their first homes.”

“Oklahoma families are having a hard time making ends meet and one-time, California-style rebates are not the answer,” said AFP President John Tidwell. “People deserve lasting relief in the form of permanent income tax cuts for individuals and families.”

Of course, Stitt is up for reelection, too, and his proposal to cut the top state income tax rate and eliminate the state sales tax on groceries amounts to a much bigger reduction than the House and Senate’s.

And tax cuts — putting more money into circulation — are generally viewed as a fuel to inflation, not a solution.

But there is no doubt that Oklahomans feel the pinch of rapidly rising prices and would welcome a few extra dollars. The 4.5% state grocery sales tax has been a target — mostly by Democrats — for years as one of the most regressive taxes.

Budget writers, particularly those who lived through the painful revenue failures of the 2010s, are loathe to permanently reduce taxes because Oklahoma’s constitution makes reviving them so difficult.

Which, for some, is precisely the idea.

State GOP: Oklahoma City attorney A.J. Ferate is the new Oklahoma Republican Party chairman.

A long-time party insider, Ferate represents a major change from the person he’s replacing, former state Rep. John Bennett.

Before resigning to join the free-for-all in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary, Bennett attacked the Republican establishment and tried to have U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford censured. He’s backing Jackson Lahmeyer in his primary challenge to Lankford.

Ferete formerly worked for the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association, was volunteer legal counsel for the state party and has been involved in high-profile litgation.

NITBY: Project Ocean — the state’s effort to lure a multibillion electric vehicle battery plant to Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park — could infect Oklahoma with “woke” ideology and business practices, warns a press release issued by almost a dozen Republican Oklahoma lawmakers.

Some of those legislators, including Sen. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Rep. Wendi Stearman of Collinsville, are from nearby, but none represent the immediate Pryor area, lending a “Not in Their Backyard” tone to the missive.

Notably absent from the list is state Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, one of the project’s most outspoken skeptics and whose district includes the MAIP.

Specifically, the 11 legislators complain that the company most mentioned as the subject of Project Ocean backs “Environmental, Social and Governance policies.”

ESG, as it’s commonly known, is a commitment, at least in theory, to policies considered socially and environmentally responsible.

“If their position was to make sure that all individuals, whatever their sexual orientation, are treated fairly within their workplaces, that would not be an issue,” says the press release. “Unfortunately, they have called for advocacy and activism specifically in support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

ESG is fairly common among large corporations, including Oklahoma’s Chesapeake Energy and Continental Resources, and while it is most intensely opposed by conservatives, some liberals say it is mostly a sham to entice socially conscious investors.

Stitt and the Legislature have approved up to $698 million in incentives — although not, as the press release states, for tax credits — for Project Ocean. Other state and local assistance is expected to add several hundred million more dollars should the deal go through.

Campaigns and elections: Friday is the deadline for new registrations to vote in the June 28 primary elections.

Those unsure of their registration status or polling location should check with their county election board or the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

All 14 Republican candidates in the 2nd Congressional district are scheduled to appear at a June 20 event at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The field will be divided into two sections, with one group debating at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by News on 6 and NonDoc.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses endorsed U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s reelection bid.

Lankford’s primary opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, tweeted “It’s time to arm the teachers and bring back prayer in our public schools” following the Uvalde, Texas, shootings.

Second Congressional District candidate Josh Brecheen said he’s been endorsed by Carolyn Coburn, widow of the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn. Brecheen was a field representative for Coburn.

Stitt and Lankford were featured speakers at the annual Duncan fish fry, one of the largest Republican gatherings of the year.

U.S. Senate candidate Alex Gray said he would sponsor legislation to disestablish reservations recognized because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

Under the dome: Stitt appointed former legislator and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing to the state Court of Civil Appeals.

Downing is currently first assistant to Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and previously served in the AG’s Office under Scott Pruitt.

Stitt speaks Friday at the Western Conservative Summit on the campus of Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado.

Veterans did pretty well in this year’s legislative session. Their retirement pay and benefits were fully exempted from state income tax; the seven state-owned veterans centers were renamed veterans homes and their employees given access to education and training benefits; and provisions were made for proper burial of poor and indigent vets.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

