Personalities of leaders and everyday Tulsans key to understanding massacre

Above all else, the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre is about people. It’s about how the interplay of words, actions and attitudes resulted in one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.
The tendency is often to see the racial divide literally in terms of black and white, of two monolithic blocks colliding at the Frisco railroad tracks on the night of May 31, 1921.
The truth is more complicated. While race certainly unified some and divided others, the individual personalities involved were distinct.
From Dick Rowland and Sarah Page, the two young people whose interaction on a downtown elevator ignited smoldering tensions, to the people who rebuilt Greenwood from the ashes, each has a story to tell.
Here are a few of the leading figures:
Police Commissioner J.M. Adkisson: The elected official directly overseeing the Police and Fire departments, Adkisson was a real estate and insurance executive by trade. With no experience in public safety, he nevertheless promised reform within the Police Department while at the same time taking a hard line against rampant theft. Adkisson said he received a telephone call on the afternoon of May 31, 1921, threatening the life of Dick Rowland, prompting the transfer of Rowland from the city jail to the more secure county lockup.
W. Tate Brady: An early Tulsa businessman and booster, Brady was among those who sought to relocate the African American district after the massacre. Because of that, he is sometimes blamed for the massacre itself, but there is no real evidence that he orchestrated Greenwood’s destruction.
P.A. Chappelle: One of the Black attorneys involved in defeating the attempted removal of Greenwood property owners after the massacre. His family remains prominent in Tulsa legal and religious circles.
Barney Cleaver: Believed to have been Tulsa’s first Black law officer when hired by the Police Department in 1908, Cleaver was a sheriff’s deputy at the time of the massacre. For hours he and Sheriff W.M. McCullough stood on the courthouse steps, trying to disperse the crowd gathering there because of the threats to Dick Rowland’s life. As one of Greenwood’s largest property owners, Cleaver also suffered heavy losses in the massacre.
Rev. Harold Cooke: A Southern Methodist minister, Cooke was one of Tulsa’s most outspoken segregationists and white supremacists and among the loudest voices blaming Black Tulsans for the massacre. Prior to the massacre, Cooke was involved in an anti-vice and corruption campaign that portrayed Greenwood as a den of crime and depravity.
B.C. Franklin: In Tulsa only a short time before the outbreak of violence, Franklin joined fellow attorneys Chappelle and Isaac “Ike” Spears in defeating the City Commission’s attempt to legislate Greenwood out of existence.
O.W. Gurley: One of the first, and perhaps the first, Black entrepreneur to set up shop at Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street in what was then the northeast edge of Tulsa. Arriving in 1905, Gurley owned the city’s first Black hotel and suffered some of the greatest losses from the destruction of Greenwood.
Police Chief John Gustafson: A private detective with an allegedly shady background until hired as Tulsa police chief in 1920, Gustafson took most of the blame for the department’s having handed out a hundred or more “special commissions” during the crisis. Convicted of dereliction of duty and removed from office, Gustafson was also accused of allowing a car theft ring to operate out of the department and using his office to steer clients to his private detective agency.
Sheriff W.M. McCullough: McCullough successfully protected Dick Rowland but was widely criticized by white Tulsans for not having done more to break up the crowd at the courthouse and particularly for not taking strong action against the Black men.
Sarah Page: The white teenage elevator operator’s encounter with Black youth Dick Rowland led to Rowland’s arrest and ultimately the massacre. Little is known of Page before or after the incident, although years later it was said she and Rowland might have been romantically involved. She seems to have left Tulsa within days if not hours of the massacre.
Mary Jones Parrish: The young mother and secretarial school operator was hired in the aftermath of the massacre to record Black survivors’ stories. Collected as “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” it is the leading contemporary source on the massacre from that perspective.
Dick Rowland: Identified as “Diamond Dick Rowland” in the Tulsa Tribune story that set in motion the events leading to the destruction of Greenwood, Rowland was a teenager variously identified as a “bootblack” or “delivery boy” whose name might not have been Dick Rowland at all. Eventually released from jail after initially being charged with assault, Rowland soon disappeared. His fate, and that of Sarah Page, has never been firmly established.
A.J. Smitherman: The fiery editor of the Tulsa Star was accused of encouraging and organizing the contingent of armed Black men who went to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protect Dick Rowland. Fleeing to Massachusetts and then Buffalo, New York, he became a successful newspaper publisher and community leader.
John Smitherman: The younger brother of A.J. Smitherman was a Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy at the time of the massacre and spent a month in jail for clashing with Tulsa police officers he accused of being part of a conspiracy to harm Rowland. Remarkably, upon his release John Smitherman resumed his career and remained a Tulsa law officer until his death in 1956.
Isaac Spears: With Franklin and Chappelle, Spears represented Black property owners whose successful challenge of a fire code ordinance effectively ended the attempt to prevent the rebuilding of Greenwood and force the district’s relocation.
J.B. Stratford: The fiery hotel owner and businessman fled the city after it was alleged that he tried to bring a large number of Black men to Tulsa from Muskogee on the night of May 31-June 1. He resettled in Illinois, where his family became prominent in legal and civil rights circles.
Rev. R.A. Whittaker: Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, a newly completed edifice that was destroyed in the massacre, Whittaker led the legal action that ultimately stopped the attempt to prevent Black property owners from rebuilding.
Maurice Willows: Brought from St. Louis to lead the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Tulsa, Willows earned broad praise for his even-handed administration in the face of official resistance and duplicity. Years later, grandson Bob Hower published Willows’ papers under the title “1921 Tulsa Race Riot : The American Red Cross — Angels of Mercy.”
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
