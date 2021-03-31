 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personalities of leaders and everyday Tulsans key to understanding massacre
0 comments
topical
100 YEARS LATER: The Tulsa Race Massacre

Personalities of leaders and everyday Tulsans key to understanding massacre

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
033121-tul-nws-rmnamesp1

Following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, attorney B.C. Franklin (right) set up his law office in a tent. At left is I.H. Spears, Franklin’s law partner. The identity of the woman in the center is unknown. Franklin successfully challenged a Tulsa city ordinance that mandated that the Greenwood District be rebuilt with fire-proof materials. The ordinance essentially would have kept many black residents from rebuilding. B.C. Franklin was the father of the late historian John Hope Franklin.

 Courtesy, Tulsa Historical Society

Above all else, the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre is about people. It’s about how the interplay of words, actions and attitudes resulted in one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.

The tendency is often to see the racial divide literally in terms of black and white, of two monolithic blocks colliding at the Frisco railroad tracks on the night of May 31, 1921.

The truth is more complicated. While race certainly unified some and divided others, the individual personalities involved were distinct.

From Dick Rowland and Sarah Page, the two young people whose interaction on a downtown elevator ignited smoldering tensions, to the people who rebuilt Greenwood from the ashes, each has a story to tell.

Here are a few of the leading figures:

Police Commissioner J.M. Adkisson: The elected official directly overseeing the Police and Fire departments, Adkisson was a real estate and insurance executive by trade. With no experience in public safety, he nevertheless promised reform within the Police Department while at the same time taking a hard line against rampant theft. Adkisson said he received a telephone call on the afternoon of May 31, 1921, threatening the life of Dick Rowland, prompting the transfer of Rowland from the city jail to the more secure county lockup.

W. Tate Brady: An early Tulsa businessman and booster, Brady was among those who sought to relocate the African American district after the massacre. Because of that, he is sometimes blamed for the massacre itself, but there is no real evidence that he orchestrated Greenwood’s destruction.

P.A. Chappelle: One of the Black attorneys involved in defeating the attempted removal of Greenwood property owners after the massacre. His family remains prominent in Tulsa legal and religious circles.

Barney Cleaver: Believed to have been Tulsa’s first Black law officer when hired by the Police Department in 1908, Cleaver was a sheriff’s deputy at the time of the massacre. For hours he and Sheriff W.M. McCullough stood on the courthouse steps, trying to disperse the crowd gathering there because of the threats to Dick Rowland’s life. As one of Greenwood’s largest property owners, Cleaver also suffered heavy losses in the massacre.

Rev. Harold Cooke: A Southern Methodist minister, Cooke was one of Tulsa’s most outspoken segregationists and white supremacists and among the loudest voices blaming Black Tulsans for the massacre. Prior to the massacre, Cooke was involved in an anti-vice and corruption campaign that portrayed Greenwood as a den of crime and depravity.

B.C. Franklin: In Tulsa only a short time before the outbreak of violence, Franklin joined fellow attorneys Chappelle and Isaac “Ike” Spears in defeating the City Commission’s attempt to legislate Greenwood out of existence.

O.W. Gurley: One of the first, and perhaps the first, Black entrepreneur to set up shop at Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street in what was then the northeast edge of Tulsa. Arriving in 1905, Gurley owned the city’s first Black hotel and suffered some of the greatest losses from the destruction of Greenwood.

Police Chief John Gustafson: A private detective with an allegedly shady background until hired as Tulsa police chief in 1920, Gustafson took most of the blame for the department’s having handed out a hundred or more “special commissions” during the crisis. Convicted of dereliction of duty and removed from office, Gustafson was also accused of allowing a car theft ring to operate out of the department and using his office to steer clients to his private detective agency.

Sheriff W.M. McCullough: McCullough successfully protected Dick Rowland but was widely criticized by white Tulsans for not having done more to break up the crowd at the courthouse and particularly for not taking strong action against the Black men.

Sarah Page: The white teenage elevator operator’s encounter with Black youth Dick Rowland led to Rowland’s arrest and ultimately the massacre. Little is known of Page before or after the incident, although years later it was said she and Rowland might have been romantically involved. She seems to have left Tulsa within days if not hours of the massacre.

Mary Jones Parrish: The young mother and secretarial school operator was hired in the aftermath of the massacre to record Black survivors’ stories. Collected as “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” it is the leading contemporary source on the massacre from that perspective.

Dick Rowland: Identified as “Diamond Dick Rowland” in the Tulsa Tribune story that set in motion the events leading to the destruction of Greenwood, Rowland was a teenager variously identified as a “bootblack” or “delivery boy” whose name might not have been Dick Rowland at all. Eventually released from jail after initially being charged with assault, Rowland soon disappeared. His fate, and that of Sarah Page, has never been firmly established.

A.J. Smitherman: The fiery editor of the Tulsa Star was accused of encouraging and organizing the contingent of armed Black men who went to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protect Dick Rowland. Fleeing to Massachusetts and then Buffalo, New York, he became a successful newspaper publisher and community leader.

John Smitherman: The younger brother of A.J. Smitherman was a Tulsa County sheriff’s deputy at the time of the massacre and spent a month in jail for clashing with Tulsa police officers he accused of being part of a conspiracy to harm Rowland. Remarkably, upon his release John Smitherman resumed his career and remained a Tulsa law officer until his death in 1956.

Isaac Spears: With Franklin and Chappelle, Spears represented Black property owners whose successful challenge of a fire code ordinance effectively ended the attempt to prevent the rebuilding of Greenwood and force the district’s relocation.

J.B. Stratford: The fiery hotel owner and businessman fled the city after it was alleged that he tried to bring a large number of Black men to Tulsa from Muskogee on the night of May 31-June 1. He resettled in Illinois, where his family became prominent in legal and civil rights circles.

Rev. R.A. Whittaker: Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, a newly completed edifice that was destroyed in the massacre, Whittaker led the legal action that ultimately stopped the attempt to prevent Black property owners from rebuilding.

Maurice Willows: Brought from St. Louis to lead the Red Cross’ relief efforts in Tulsa, Willows earned broad praise for his even-handed administration in the face of official resistance and duplicity. Years later, grandson Bob Hower published Willows’ papers under the title “1921 Tulsa Race Riot : The American Red Cross — Angels of Mercy.”

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

+4 
John Gustafson

Gustafson
+4 
B.C Franklin

Franklin

 
+4 
Barney Cleaver

Cleaver

 
+4 
W. Tate Brady

Brady

 

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Exhumation of Oaklawn mass grave expected to begin in June
Race Massacre

1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Exhumation of Oaklawn mass grave expected to begin in June

  • Updated

Last fall, researchers found what they said appear to be 12 badly decomposed coffins fitted tightly into a trench in what was once Oaklawn's Black paupers' field. Based on written evidence, the manner of burial and two nearby tombstones, the scientists believe the remains are likely those of Black men killed in the May 31-June 1 fighting that culminated in the destruction of Tulsa's African American Greenwood section.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News