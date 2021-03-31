Personalities of leaders and everyday Tulsans key to understanding massacre

O.W. Gurley: One of the first, and perhaps the first, Black entrepreneur to set up shop at Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street in what was then the northeast edge of Tulsa. Arriving in 1905, Gurley owned the city’s first Black hotel and suffered some of the greatest losses from the destruction of Greenwood.

Police Chief John Gustafson: A private detective with an allegedly shady background until hired as Tulsa police chief in 1920, Gustafson took most of the blame for the department’s having handed out a hundred or more “special commissions” during the crisis. Convicted of dereliction of duty and removed from office, Gustafson was also accused of allowing a car theft ring to operate out of the department and using his office to steer clients to his private detective agency.

Sheriff W.M. McCullough: McCullough successfully protected Dick Rowland but was widely criticized by white Tulsans for not having done more to break up the crowd at the courthouse and particularly for not taking strong action against the Black men.