Permits approved for armed Second Amendment march to commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

The City Council approved special event permits on Wednesday for a Second Amendment armed march and other major events that will commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

Approval of special event permits is typically a perfunctory part of the council’s work, and Wednesday was no exception. Councilors did not discuss the applications during the meeting before voting 8-0 to approve them. Councilor Connie Dodson was not present for the virtual meeting.

Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, last week called on the city to approve a special event permit for the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk scheduled for May 29.

Bezzel said that even if the permit were not approved, the group would go ahead with the march in spaces where it is legally allowed to do so.

In a written statement read aloud to councilors, Catherine Henderson, chief of staff of the gun club, implored councilors to approve the special event permit.