Oldest known Tulsa Race Massacre survivor turns 107, honored by celebs

The festival will feature Booker, who will participate virtually, and a host of entertainers and activists, organizers said.

In their video messages to Fletcher Monday, many of the participants voiced their support for race massacre reparations.

Fletcher is one of the plaintiffs in a state reparations lawsuit filed last year, along with two other reported massacre survivors, Lessie Randle, 106, of Tulsa, and Hughes Van Ellis, 100, of Aurora, Colorado.

The lawsuit, filed against the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Commission, Tulsa County Sheriff and others, argues that the massacre created a public nuisance, the effects of which still haunt north Tulsa’s Black community.

Fletcher, who was born Viola Ford in 1914 in Comanche County, grew up in a family of sharecroppers.

Her family moved around before later settling in the Tulsa area.

She would’ve been 7 at the time of the 1921 massacre.