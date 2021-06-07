Oklahoma law journal details contributions of Black lawyers, civil rights struggles in court system before and after 1921

Redfearn had appealed a verdict in favor of his insurance provider, which had a clause indicating the policy did not cover losses caused “directly or indirectly” by invasion, insurrection, riot, civil war or commotion, or military or usurped power, or by order of any civil authority.”

The record notes the “conflicting narratives of white and Black Tulsa” in testimony provided for the case.

“The evidence shows conclusively that there was rioting in the city of Tulsa from about 10 o’clock p.m., May 31, 1921, until about noon of the following day; and during that time all the buildings in the negro section of the city of Tulsa, where the buildings involved in this suit were located, were entirely destroyed by fire,” the appellate court wrote.

Browning said many records about the violence either disappeared or were forcibly removed, which was why it was unusual to see the 1926 Supreme Court decision in Redfearn’s case have so many details about the massacre.

He said he was hopeful the information contained in the journal is informative about lesser-known aspects of Oklahoma’s Black history.