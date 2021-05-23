Oklahoma DAR to host benefit luncheon for historic Vernon AME Church renovations

A benefit luncheon has been organized to help out with ongoing renovations at Vernon AME Church.
Hosted by the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the event is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St.
Phil Armstrong, project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, will be guest speaker.
Luncheon cost is $80 per person, with table sponsorships available from $750 to $1,500.
RSVP and payment required by Friday, June 4.
Founded on Greenwood Avenue in 1905, Vernon moved to its present location at 311 N. Greenwood a few years later. The church was largely destroyed in the 1921 Race Massacre, but the congregation continued meeting in the basement until the current structure was completed.
That structure is now nearly 100 years old and is undergoing major renovations.
For information on how to RSVP and submit payment, contact Vicki Hoskison at vickihoskison@gmail.com.
