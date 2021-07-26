Oaklawn remains exhumed in search of Race Massacre burials to be reburied

The remains of 19 bodies that were exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery in June will be reinterred during a private ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday.

City officials said Oaklawn will be closed Wednesday through Friday because of the activity.

The bodies were exhumed earlier this summer as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre. They were taken from an area near the southwest corner of the cemetery that was known as a potter's field for African Americans in the early 20th century.

The remains were examined at an on-site laboratory by forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, whose findings have not been made public.

Officials say that will happen during a meeting of the Public Oversight Committee appointed to supervise the search. A time, date and place for that meeting has not been announced.

According to the city, efforts to identify the remains through records and possibly DNA are ongoing.

Stubblefield said earlier that the remains appeared to include men, women and children. The women and children were found in traditional grave shafts, while at least some of the men were located in what appeared to be a trench containing at least a dozen coffins.