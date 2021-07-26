Oaklawn remains exhumed in search of Race Massacre burials to be reburied

The remains of 19 bodies that were exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery in June will be reinterred during a private ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday.
City officials said Oaklawn will be closed Wednesday through Friday because of the activity.
The bodies were exhumed earlier this summer as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre. They were taken from an area near the southwest corner of the cemetery that was known as a potter's field for African Americans in the early 20th century.
The remains were examined at an on-site laboratory by forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, whose findings have not been made public.
Officials say that will happen during a meeting of the Public Oversight Committee appointed to supervise the search. A time, date and place for that meeting has not been announced.
According to the city, efforts to identify the remains through records and possibly DNA are ongoing.
Stubblefield said earlier that the remains appeared to include men, women and children. The women and children were found in traditional grave shafts, while at least some of the men were located in what appeared to be a trench containing at least a dozen coffins.
This last grouping fits with a description from records and newspaper accounts of Black male victims buried in Oaklawn following the massacre.
At least one set of male remains showed signs of trauma — a bullet hole in the cranium — but that body was buried separately from the group burial, researchers said.
Investigators have been looking for additional burials, possibly in mass graves, rumored to exist since the immediate aftermath of the May 31-June 1, 1921, violence that resulted in the near-total destruction of Tulsa's African American Greenwood District.
Sites in far south Tulsa and the vicinity of Newblock Park west of downtown have been examined by subsurface scanning equipment with no definitive results.
Many other locations have been suggested, including Crown Hill Cemetery in far north Tulsa, abandoned coal mines in northeast Tulsa and several locations around Sand Springs.
Featured video: 19 sets of remains exhumed from mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…