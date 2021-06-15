Oaklawn exhumations raise some new questions

Researchers believe the current exhumations at Oaklawn Cemetery will provide some answers about what happened to at least a portion of those killed in Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, but they are also raising one or two new questions.

Between last fall and the past two weeks, the researchers have uncovered 28 coffins in what is described as one geological feature — that is, burials in an area with no evidence of individual grave shafts.

Other differences, however, cause the researchers to leave open the possibility that “perhaps we’re looking at separate events,” said state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

That would be significant, especially since the eight burial sites exhumed as of Monday noon included those of two described as juveniles and two described as adult women.

No death certificates for women or children believed killed in the massacre have been identified — except for a stillborn infant who is believed to have been delivered before the fighting started — but such deaths have always been considered a possibility.

On the other hand, researchers say the women’s and children’s deaths could be unrelated to the massacre.