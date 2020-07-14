Archaeologists dug deeper Tuesday morning into Oaklawn Cemetery but still found no sign of unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.

"We cannot always know what we are going to find," State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a noon briefing. “We have not yet discovered victims."

The workers did discover a smattering of unrelated artifacts, including a shell casing and some animal bones.

Those findings momentarily halted work a little after 9 a.m., but Stackelbeck said the archaeological team is satisfied the artifacts are unrelated to the race massacre.

Stackelbeck and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said the morning’s digging continued to turn up soil that appears to have been hauled in from another location and used for fill.

This story will be updated. Check back at tulsaworld.com to follow the news.

Gallery: Test excavations in Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you