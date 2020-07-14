...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Researchers remove an item shortly after a shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers and researchers bow for a moment of silence and prayer shortly after a rifle shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Gibbs watches as researchers and City of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A researcher examines an item shortly after a shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Crystal Z. Campbell watches researchers and City of Tulsa workers at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
