New website created by OSU students promotes 'Women of Black Wall Street'

The contributions of women to Tulsa’s historic “Black Wall Street” are being highlighted in a new online project that promises to only get bigger with time.

“Women of Black Wall Street,” a website created by Oklahoma State University history students and their professor, focuses on women who were involved in businesses and other endeavors in Tulsa’s Greenwood District both before and after it was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The site went live recently at blackwallstreetwomen.com, starting with profiles of 10 influential women.

With plans for future classes to contribute, it should continue to expand, said Brandy Thomas Wells, OSU assistant professor of history.

Wells initially saw the website as a personal project growing out of her interests in Africana, American history and gender and women’s studies.

But in the fall of 2020, when students in her senior-level class on digital methods in history learned about it, “they jumped on it,” she said.