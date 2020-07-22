Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross places a candle on the headstone of Eddie Lockard at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Lockard and Reuben Everett(headstone at left) were known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A City of Tulsa employee fences off a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery on the during test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross speaks about a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At left is oversight committee member Brenda Alford. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A jogger makes his way past Oaklawn Cemetery as forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield works on the final day of a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A researcher works on a dirt pile at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Walkers make their way past Oaklawn Cemetery during test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Officials say they'll suspend the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
The search for burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre was suspended Wednesday morning after researchers ruled out the current test excavation as a possible site.
“Unfortunately, things did not transpire the way that we hoped they would,” said Kary Stackelbeck, state archaeologist. “We are able to confirm this is not the location we are looking for.”
The spot on the west side of the cemetery was identified by a combination of geophysical and historical research.
The test excavation was conducted over more than a week; however, it was concluded no burials of any kind occurred on the site.
Stackelbeck and Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated further testing in Oaklawn is likely, probably this fall.
“At this point, we believe we have fully investigated this anomaly, and unfortunately we have not discovered the evidence of Race Massacre victims we were hoping to find,” Stackelbeck said in a statement. “But we have learned a great deal about the cemetery itself, and this is information we can carry forward as we investigate future sites.”
Multiple sites of interest remain candidates for possible mass graves related to the massacre. One site is east of Newblock Park in an area called “The Canes," and the other is at the privately owned Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery. According to a news release, the city has a contract with that property owner, and "work to schedule Ground Penetration Radar is underway, pending delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
“I want to thank the research team for their expertise and work the past eight days as they exhausted all options to reach their conclusive assessment for this particular anomaly found in Oaklawn Cemetery,” Bynum said in the release. “This initial test excavation was the first of many efforts to find Tulsa Race Massacre victims and this is just the beginning of our work to bring healing and justice to the families. We remain committed to find out what happened to our fellow Tulsans in 1921.”
Findings at the excavation area included some artifacts dating to the 1920s. A bullet, two pairs of shoes and an old, buried road were some of the most notable findings.