Mass grave found in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims; 10 coffins found in trench at Oaklawn Cemetery

“We have not done anything to expose the remains other than those that have been encountered through the process of the initial excavation,” Stackelbeck said Wednesday afternoon. “We are intentionally leaving these in place and not pursing the process of exposing them to the elements.”

Stackelbeck said the condition of the bones that have been examined, the high clay content of the soil and the fragility of the coffins complicate excavation.

“Our original expectation was that as we encountered human remains, we would leave the bones pedestaled, resting on a small piece of dirt,” Stackelbeck said. “Knowing what now know, … we do not feel it is appropriate to expose those bones. Instead, we believe it is most appropriate to defer that to a point in time when we are prepared for an exhumation.”

When that will be and what will be required were unclear Wednesday.

In the meantime, the team plans to further explore the area in the southwest corner of the cemetery for further burials.