Live-streamed discussion to begin OU activities related Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

Thursday’s event is expected to be the first of several planned by OU during the massacre’s centennial. Others include include a symposium April 8-10; a presentation by Oklahoma Archeological Survey researchers looking for unmarked burial sites in Tulsa; a course focusing on the literary, media and historical response to the massacre; and more than a dozen courses and other initiatives involving faculty and staff from OU’s Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City campuses.

Schedules and details can be viewed at https://ou.edu/tulsa1921.

Fighting erupted in the streets of Tulsa on the night of May 31, 1921, after armed black men went to the Tulsa County Courthouse to defend a young black man threatened with lynching after he was accused of attempting to assault a young white woman.

After a night of sporadic gun battles and attempts to set fire to the fringes of the African American section on the northeast side of town, whites overran the district on the morning of June 1 and burned almost all of it to the ground.

At least 37 and perhaps as many as several hundred people were killed, many hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless and in many cases destitute.