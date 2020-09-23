 Skip to main content
Live-streamed discussion to begin OU activities related Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

Live-streamed discussion to begin OU activities related Tulsa Race Massacre centennial

RACE MASSACRE ARCHIVE (copy)

Part of the aftermath from the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown in 1921.

 Courtesy, University of Tulsa

A live-streamed discussion about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and a new exhibit at Bizzell Memorial Library will be hosted by the University of Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The event will begin with a talk by Karlos Hill, chair of the Clara Luper Department of African and African American Studies at OU, and Mechelle Brown, program director and tour guide at Tulsa’s Greenwood Cultural Center.

Hill and Brown will preview “From Tragedy to Triumph: Race Massacre Survivor Stories,” the exhibit opening Thursday evening. The exhibit includes photographs and first-person accounts of the massacre, which occurred on May 31-June 1, with most of the damage to the black Greenwood District occurring on the morning of June 1.

Following Hill and Brown’s talk will be a panel discussion featuring members of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission: state Sen. and Commission Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, Project Manager Phil Armstrong and Greenwood Rising Founding Director Hannibal B. Johnson.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. and Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite are also scheduled to speak.

“As we approach the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, reflecting on this tragedy and fully understanding our history through ongoing, meaningful dialogue is one of the ways we can work toward building an inclusive culture on our campus and beyond,” Harroz said.

Thursday’s event is expected to be the first of several planned by OU during the massacre’s centennial. Others include include a symposium April 8-10; a presentation by Oklahoma Archeological Survey researchers looking for unmarked burial sites in Tulsa; a course focusing on the literary, media and historical response to the massacre; and more than a dozen courses and other initiatives involving faculty and staff from OU’s Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City campuses.

Schedules and details can be viewed at https://ou.edu/tulsa1921.

Fighting erupted in the streets of Tulsa on the night of May 31, 1921, after armed black men went to the Tulsa County Courthouse to defend a young black man threatened with lynching after he was accused of attempting to assault a young white woman.

After a night of sporadic gun battles and attempts to set fire to the fringes of the African American section on the northeast side of town, whites overran the district on the morning of June 1 and burned almost all of it to the ground.

At least 37 and perhaps as many as several hundred people were killed, many hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless and in many cases destitute.

Gallery: Frequently asked questions about the Tulsa Race Massacre answered

Featured video

Randy Krehbiel

