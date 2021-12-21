Lawsuit: Race Massacre survivors call for financial investment into Greenwood

Haynes said a public nuisance was created in 1921 when a white mob looted, destroyed and murdered in Greenwood, with subsequent governmental practices and policies to this day that “elevate and exacerbate” the nuisance.

Haynes said she was most struck by the absence of a hospital in north Tulsa. One was destroyed in the massacre and never rebuilt.

“Our survivors are victims and witnesses to the worst act of domestic terrorism that this country has ever seen,” Haynes said. “They’re witnesses to murder, to arson, to other heinous crimes.”

Damario Solomon-Simmons is the Tulsa lawyer leading the Justice for Greenwood Foundation’s lawsuit.

Similar to the Marshall Plan, which sent billions of dollars in economic aid to Western Europe after World War II, he said there needs to be a “Greenwood Plan” to revive the economic, cultural and social fabric of the community decimated by the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Solomon-Simmons said research indicates that the wealth disparity between white and Black Tulsans is more than six times that of the national average. He also nodded toward the 11- to 14-year life expectancy gap identified by the Tulsa Equality Indicators report.