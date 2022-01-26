 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawmaker seeks $300 million Race Massacre restitution fund
Lawmaker seeks $300 million Race Massacre restitution fund

  Updated
Memorial March 7 (copy) (copy)

State Rep. Regina Goodwin speaks as 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Viola Fletcher (left) and Lessie Benningfield Randle listens at the 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial after the Black Wall Street Memorial March Friday, May 28.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The centennial of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre may have passed, but the efforts of those who believe financial restitution remains in order have not.

In legislation filed last week, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, is asking for a $300 million "Tulsa Race Massacre Victims' Compensation Revolving Fund" to dispense "reparations for damages to persons and property" during the events of May 31-June 1, 1921.

Given the tenor of a Republican majority that has in recent years balked at even discussing race or reparations and passed bills limiting such topics in schools, colleges and universities, Goodwin's House Bill 4152 looks like a long shot. But she says it's justified.

"($300 million) is far under the true amount (of damage)," said Goodwin. "We're talking about businesses destroyed, 1,256 homes destroyed, people killed and injured — $300 million doesn't even touch that."

Goodwin introduced two other somewhat related bills. HB 4154 is an attempt to increase utilization of the 20-year-old Tulsa Reconciliation Education and Scholarship Program, and HB 4153 seeks $400,000 for a Department of Transportation study on how to facilitate the dismantling of downtown Tulsa's inner dispersal loop.

The scholarship program was set up on the recommendation of a legislative commission established in the 1990s to investigate the massacre. It was envisioned as a potentially transformative initiative for minority students but has never come close to expectations. Goodwin said last year it awarded eight $1,000 scholarships.

HB 4153 is related to a recent push to dismantle in the inner dispersal loop, which has been long been viewed as a barrier to community development near downtown. Goodwin's bill suggests a contemplated northwest leg of the Gilcrease Expressway could be part of the solution.

Goodwin said her funding requests, including the $300 million compensation fund, are reasonable given the state's $2.3 billion surplus. Beyond that, she said, compensation is "'Right,'" she said. "R-I-G-H-T. Justice."

Property damage estimates from the massacre vary but generally seem to be in the $3-5 million range, which would equal about about $30 million today. That doesn't include liability for death or disability.

Goodwin's bill does not specify race or location within Tulsa as a condition for compensation. Most but not all of the property damaged and destroyed was owned by Blacks, and at least 12 of the people who died were identified as white.

The fund would be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce with claims vetted by an 11-member committee made up mostly of Tulsans.

Oklahoma's 2022 legislative session begins Feb. 7.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

