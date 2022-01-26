Lawmaker seeks $300 million Race Massacre restitution fund

The centennial of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre may have passed, but the efforts of those who believe financial restitution remains in order have not.
In legislation filed last week, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, is asking for a $300 million "Tulsa Race Massacre Victims' Compensation Revolving Fund" to dispense "reparations for damages to persons and property" during the events of May 31-June 1, 1921.
Given the tenor of a Republican majority that has in recent years balked at even discussing race or reparations and passed bills limiting such topics in schools, colleges and universities, Goodwin's House Bill 4152 looks like a long shot. But she says it's justified.
"($300 million) is far under the true amount (of damage)," said Goodwin. "We're talking about businesses destroyed, 1,256 homes destroyed, people killed and injured — $300 million doesn't even touch that."
Goodwin introduced two other somewhat related bills. HB 4154 is an attempt to increase utilization of the 20-year-old Tulsa Reconciliation Education and Scholarship Program, and HB 4153 seeks $400,000 for a Department of Transportation study on how to facilitate the dismantling of downtown Tulsa's inner dispersal loop.
The scholarship program was set up on the recommendation of a legislative commission established in the 1990s to investigate the massacre. It was envisioned as a potentially transformative initiative for minority students but has never come close to expectations. Goodwin said last year it awarded eight $1,000 scholarships.
HB 4153 is related to a recent push to dismantle in the inner dispersal loop, which has been long been viewed as a barrier to community development near downtown. Goodwin's bill suggests a contemplated northwest leg of the Gilcrease Expressway could be part of the solution.
Goodwin said her funding requests, including the $300 million compensation fund, are reasonable given the state's $2.3 billion surplus. Beyond that, she said, compensation is "'Right,'" she said. "R-I-G-H-T. Justice."
Property damage estimates from the massacre vary but generally seem to be in the $3-5 million range, which would equal about about $30 million today. That doesn't include liability for death or disability.
Goodwin's bill does not specify race or location within Tulsa as a condition for compensation. Most but not all of the property damaged and destroyed was owned by Blacks, and at least 12 of the people who died were identified as white.
The fund would be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce with claims vetted by an 11-member committee made up mostly of Tulsans.
Oklahoma's 2022 legislative session begins Feb. 7.
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
