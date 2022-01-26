Lawmaker seeks $300 million Race Massacre restitution fund

The scholarship program was set up on the recommendation of a legislative commission established in the 1990s to investigate the massacre. It was envisioned as a potentially transformative initiative for minority students but has never come close to expectations. Goodwin said last year it awarded eight $1,000 scholarships.

HB 4153 is related to a recent push to dismantle in the inner dispersal loop, which has been long been viewed as a barrier to community development near downtown. Goodwin's bill suggests a contemplated northwest leg of the Gilcrease Expressway could be part of the solution.

Goodwin said her funding requests, including the $300 million compensation fund, are reasonable given the state's $2.3 billion surplus. Beyond that, she said, compensation is "'Right,'" she said. "R-I-G-H-T. Justice."

Property damage estimates from the massacre vary but generally seem to be in the $3-5 million range, which would equal about about $30 million today. That doesn't include liability for death or disability.

Goodwin's bill does not specify race or location within Tulsa as a condition for compensation. Most but not all of the property damaged and destroyed was owned by Blacks, and at least 12 of the people who died were identified as white.