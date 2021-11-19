Late north Tulsa optometrist, daughter of Race Massacre survivor, honored as pioneer in her field by state association

It was there, while attending Northern Illinois College of Optometry, that she met her future husband, Charles Christopher, from Cleveland, Ohio.

The pair would make good partners, and not only professionally: They raised five children, each of whom succeeded in a different field.

They include Dr. Gloria Jennings, who carried on the optometry tradition.

A pioneer in the field like her mother, Jennings, now retired, became the first African American woman licensed to practice optometry in Indiana and the first African American, male or female, in private practice in Indianapolis.

She said her parents never pressured their children to follow their or any other path.

“But just being around them, our eyes were opened to the world and the possibilities,” said Jennings, whose siblings include an attorney, a dentist, a college professor and a computer technology specialist.

“To us they were just Mom and Dad. But looking back I can see their influence,” she added. “People were in our home all the time, and they were mentors to many in the community. Everybody looked at them as role models.”