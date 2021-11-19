Late north Tulsa optometrist, daughter of Race Massacre survivor, honored as pioneer in her field by state association

When it came to her role in the community, Dr. Anita Christopher never lost sight of the bigger picture.
She was there to help people see better, certainly.
But as a successful optometrist — who along with her husband and fellow optometrist built up a thriving practice in north Tulsa — she also felt an obligation to do more.
“My mother and father had acquired all this education and knowledge, and they wanted to share it and help make their community better,” said her son, Charles Christopher II.
One thing that’s always struck him, he added, is that his mother could have succeeded anywhere, and on a much grander stage.
“She didn’t have to come back to Tulsa,” he said. “She had left and went to school in Chicago. My father, whom she met there, wasn’t from Tulsa.”
In addition, the city held some bad memories for the family.
But if she had good reasons not to, Christopher in the end did choose to come back. And the impact she made on Tulsa’s African American community is still being felt.
Dr. Anita Williams Christopher, a pioneering Black optometrist and daughter of a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, was honored posthumously Thursday by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians at its awards banquet in Tulsa.
Christopher, who died in 2019 at age 90, was inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame as the first African American licensed to practice optometry in the state of Oklahoma and one of the first African American women nationally to earn their licenses.
Family members were joined by former employees at the event, held at the Marriott Southern Hills, to celebrate her memory.
Christopher and her late husband practiced together at their north Tulsa clinic for 50 years. They retired in 2001.
She had strong ties to the historic Greenwood District in north Tulsa.
Her grandparents were John and Loula Williams, prominent business owners there at the time of the 1921 massacre, which saw much of the thriving Black business hub burned to the ground.
The couple’s business holdings included the Dreamland Theater, as well as a garage and a confectionary shop — all of which were destroyed.
Christopher, born a few years later in 1928, would learn of the events from her father, W.D. Williams, who was an eyewitness.
A perfect partnership
Christopher graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1945.
She went on to earn a math degree from Hampton Institute in Virginia before moving to Chicago.
It was there, while attending Northern Illinois College of Optometry, that she met her future husband, Charles Christopher, from Cleveland, Ohio.
The pair would make good partners, and not only professionally: They raised five children, each of whom succeeded in a different field.
They include Dr. Gloria Jennings, who carried on the optometry tradition.
A pioneer in the field like her mother, Jennings, now retired, became the first African American woman licensed to practice optometry in Indiana and the first African American, male or female, in private practice in Indianapolis.
She said her parents never pressured their children to follow their or any other path.
“But just being around them, our eyes were opened to the world and the possibilities,” said Jennings, whose siblings include an attorney, a dentist, a college professor and a computer technology specialist.
“To us they were just Mom and Dad. But looking back I can see their influence,” she added. “People were in our home all the time, and they were mentors to many in the community. Everybody looked at them as role models.”
Jennings said it wasn’t until later in life that she learned more about the family’s ties to the massacre, one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history. Her mother, she added, was from a generation that didn’t talk about it.
But Christopher would contribute in her own way to making sure the story was told.
Later she and her brother donated family artifacts to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., where they are part of an exhibit on the 1921 Tulsa massacre.
As for being honored Thursday, Jennings said her mother, while never seeking the limelight, would “be proud to know” about it.
“She was a very humble person,” added Charles Christopher II, of Dallas. “She would help anybody. She treated everybody the same she came in contact with.”
“It’s time for her to be recognized,” he said, adding that his mother deserves to be known outside of Tulsa’s African American community.
“She was really, really special.”
