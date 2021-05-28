Lankford steps down from Race Massacre Centennial Commission, citing partisan shift in goals

U.S. Sen. James Lankford's office confirmed Friday he has left the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission over what it says was a shift from the organization's original goals.
Lankford's office said the commission was becoming increasingly partisan and he did not think it appropriate for him to continue.
With the massacre's centennial approaching, the commission has come under increasing to prioritize financial support of survivors and descendant of those affected by the massacre.
Lankford's questioning of the 2020 presidential election results in some states caused some to call for his removal from the commission in January.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
