Justice for Greenwood supporters pack courtroom to hear Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit status

The plaintiffs in the Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit may not have been able to be present in the courtroom on Tuesday, but a swath of supporters held their place as a judge scheduled a hearing on recent motions to dismiss the claims.

The city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department remained as defendants in the suit following Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall's earlier decision to pare down the complex case, and in early October they filed motions to dismiss in response to the plaintiffs' second amended petition.

The centenarian survivors of the 1921 massacre — Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr. — have made public nuisance and unjust enrichment claims and are seeking, among other things, declarations from the court acknowledging the harm done by the massacre and an order requiring abatement.

The plaintiffs' attorneys moved to strike the motions to dismiss the case during a status conference Tuesday, saying everything they address has already been dealt with.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons called the filings a "stall tactic" and in part a breach of an earlier stipulation as to the unjust enrichment claims.

Defendants' attorneys disputed both points, saying the plaintiffs' attorneys caused a majority of the delays in the case and that they understood the stipulation differently.

Wall said it's "entirely customary" and "consistent" with Oklahoma law for defendants to file motions to dismiss upon the filing of a second amended petition, and she said that to strike them without a hearing would be inappropriate.

She gave plaintiffs' attorneys about 30 days to file a response to the motions and scheduled a hearing for Nov. 18.

Speaking to reporters afterward while surrounded by Justice for Greenwood supporters who packed the seventh-floor courtroom, Solomon-Simmons noted that he disagreed with the court's decision but expressed hope in Wall's perceived willingness to move forward in the discovery stage.

"We believe very strongly that she will dismiss (the motions to dismiss) once again and we will continue to move forward in this case,” Solomon-Simmons said.

Van Ellis and his sister, Fletcher, were dealing with a death in their family, he said, and Randle was not feeling well, but "they sent their spirit with us" and asked him to continue to fight on their behalf, Solomon-Simmons said.

Next time, he said, "they're going to be here and make sure that they see justice for this community."

Until then, Solomon-Simmons said he intends to move forward with discovery plans, including the deposition of Van Ellis, who is 101.

Fletcher is 108, and Randle's 108th birthday is Nov. 10.

