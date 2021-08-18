Justice for Greenwood requests federal civil rights investigation into city's mass graves search

A Tulsa-based advocacy group has asked the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to investigate the city of Tulsa’s handling of its search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Justice for Greenwood sent a letter dated Aug. 13 to the assistant attorney general for civil rights in the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the probe, according to a news release.

The letter, signed by Justice for Greenwood founder and Executive Director Damario Solomon-Simmons, asks the DOJ to “bring the integrity of the federal government to Tulsa to help heal these century-old wounds by conducting a meaningful and objective investigation into the Massacre and answering questions that have long gone unresolved.”

A Tulsa attorney, Solomon-Simmons represents three centenarian survivors who have sued the city and others for restitution. The lawsuit asks for cash payments and other forms of reparations, including several similar to those sought by the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

Specifically, the letter seeks DOJ intervention into the mass graves search because:

• “The city perpetuated the massacre and then led the cover up of the massacre for 75 years.”