Justice for Greenwood hosts prayer rally, donates to churches damaged or destroyed during Tulsa Race Massacre

Solomon-Simmons said the donations will help support these churches as his foundation and the community at large continue to fight for justice for Greenwood.

Crutcher said it is because of the prayers from these congregations that they are able to continue to stand up for the injustices caused by the race massacre.

"You are not forgotten," she said to the churches' leaders. "We see you all, and we know we would not be here without your prayers. We know that everybody has a role, and we just appreciate the role you all have played. This fight is far from over."

After the checks were given, the crowd prayed for the survivors, descendants and other members of the community who will be speaking at the hearing Tuesday morning.