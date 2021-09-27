 Skip to main content
Justice for Greenwood hosts prayer rally, donates to churches damaged or destroyed during Tulsa Race Massacre
North Tulsa community members, pastors and activists gathered Monday night to pray in advance of Tuesday morning's hearing on a motion to dismiss a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit.

During the prayer rally, hosted by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation, the foundation donated $33,000 to 11 churches that were damaged or destroyed during the massacre 100 years ago.

Rodney Goss, pastor of Morningstar Baptist Church, said he was glad the foundation included his and other churches not normally spoken about in regard to the massacre. He said many in his congregation have been victims of the massacre by loss of generational wealth in the north Tulsa and Greenwood communities.

"This is just a small step of many steps," Goss said. "Justice for Greenwood is about Justice for everybody. I believe injustice to one is injustice to all."

Goss said the donations are particularly impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic as these churches struggle with virtual services and providing for their communities.

Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and a board member of Justice for Greenwood, and Demario Solomon-Simmons, founder of Justice for Greenwood and the attorney representing the survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the lawsuit, handed the $3,000 checks to pastors or representatives of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Morningstar Baptist Church, Paradise Baptist Church, First Church of God in Christ, Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church, Wesley Chapel, Greater Union Baptist Church, Christ Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church North Tulsa.

Solomon-Simmons said the donations will help support these churches as his foundation and the community at large continue to fight for justice for Greenwood.

Crutcher said it is because of the prayers from these congregations that they are able to continue to stand up for the injustices caused by the race massacre.

"You are not forgotten," she said to the churches' leaders. "We see you all, and we know we would not be here without your prayers. We know that everybody has a role, and we just appreciate the role you all have played. This fight is far from over."

After the checks were given, the crowd prayed for the survivors, descendants and other members of the community who will be speaking at the hearing Tuesday morning. 

The defendants in the lawsuit — the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Development Authority, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department — filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which says the massacre created a "public nuisance" from which the north Tulsa community is still feeling repercussions. 

Solomon-Simmons said at the rally that he hopes the court will deny the motion to dismiss the lawsuit so the plaintiffs can continue to fight for reparations and justice.

"The law says justice is due," Solomon-Simmons said. "This is not some novel case. The law is clear. A nuisance was created when they destroyed our community, and that nuisance has extended for the last 100 years."

