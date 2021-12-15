Justice for Greenwood calls for U.S. Department of Justice probe into Tulsa Race Massacre

A Tulsa advocacy group that has long pursued restitution for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a federal investigation into the century-old event.

Justice for Greenwood on Tuesday presented a supplemental letter to Justice Department officials detailing the group's request that a formal investigation begin regarding the massacre and the city's handling of the "massacre's aftermath and answer questions that have long gone unsolved."

Damario Solomon-Simmons is a Tulsa attorney who represents three centenarian survivors — Hughes Van Ellis, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher — who have sued the city and others for restitution.

"We are calling on the DOJ to bring the brawn of the federal government to Tulsa to help heal these century-old wounds by conducting a meaningful and objective investigation into the Massacre," Solomon-Simmons said in statement.

The nonprofit group and attorneys representing the descendants also asked the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department in August to probe Tulsa's handling of its search for mass graves.