Justice for Greenwood calls for U.S. Department of Justice probe into Tulsa Race Massacre
  • Updated
121521-tul-nws-racemassacre-p1

Tulsa advocacy group Justice for Greenwood, seen here previously, is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a federal investigation into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Seated in front are massacre survivors Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle.

 Courtesy, Justice for Greenwood

A Tulsa advocacy group that has long pursued restitution for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a federal investigation into the century-old event. 

Justice for Greenwood on Tuesday presented a supplemental letter to Justice Department officials detailing the group's request that a formal investigation begin regarding the massacre and the city's handling of the "massacre's aftermath and answer questions that have long gone unsolved."

Damario Solomon-Simmons is a Tulsa attorney who represents three centenarian survivors — Hughes Van Ellis, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher — who have sued the city and others for restitution.   

"We are calling on the DOJ to bring the brawn of the federal government to Tulsa to help heal these century-old wounds by conducting a meaningful and objective investigation into the Massacre," Solomon-Simmons said in statement.

The nonprofit group and attorneys representing the descendants also asked the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department in August to probe Tulsa's handling of its search for mass graves. 

The action comes months after a lawsuit was filed based on a public nuisance statute, which asks for a victim’s compensation fund, a scholarship fund for descendants, immunity from local taxes, a land trust, a new hospital, an end to the use of images without compensation and an end to financial gain from Greenwood Rising History Center by those named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The listed defendants in the lawsuit — the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Development Authority, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department — filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which says the massacre created a “public nuisance” from which the north Tulsa community is still feeling repercussions.

Featured video: Excerpts from the Tulsa Race Massacre Congressional hearing

Video from May 19, 2021 via C-SPAN. Three known massacre survivors; State Rep. Regina Goodwin and attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons speak
