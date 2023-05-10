A Tulsa County judge will decide in the next week whether to allow a public nuisance lawsuit stemming from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to proceed, she said Wednesday.

After hearing oral arguments on defendants' motion to dismiss, District Judge Caroline Wall said she will issue a written decision within seven days.

A ruling to dismiss could end or delay the suit, depending on the type of dismissal and how the plaintiffs choose to proceed.

A ruling against the defendants would move the case closer to trial.

Since the suit was first filed in 2020, Wall has whittled down the list of plaintiffs to three centenarians identified as the massacre's last living survivors and has narrowed the defendants to the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Military Department.

Wall has also narrowed the issues under consideration to damages suffered by the three remaining plaintiffs because of the massacre.

By filing a public nuisance complaint, plaintiffs' attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons is trying to get around the two-year statute of limitations for civil suits that has derailed earlier attempts to recover damages from the 1921 destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District.

The plaintiffs contend that the defendants were responsible for that rampage and have continued to exploit the area ever since.

The remaining defendants argue that none of the plaintiffs' claims of injury or loss are covered by the public nuisance law and that the petition fails to present a "legally cognizable abatement remedy" but instead leaves remedies to the court.

More generally, the motion to dismiss maintains that the public nuisance law is not applicable to the plaintiffs' claims.

The three plaintiffs are Viola Fletcher, who turned 109 on Wednesday and appears to be one of the state's oldest residents; Fletcher's brother Hughes Van Ellis, 102; and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.