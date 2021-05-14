John Legend to headline televised Tulsa Race Massacre commemorative event May 31

John Legend, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and activist, will be in Tulsa later this month to headline a nationally televised event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, event organizers announced Friday.

Remember & Rise, a Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission event, is set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at ONEOK Field, with Legend leading the formal program from 4-6 p.m.

Following Legend, who will speak and perform, musical performances will continue.

At 10:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held on the streets of the Greenwood District to commemorate the beginning of the Race Massacre.

“People all over the world are going to be tuning in, joining together with us in this moment as we honor the lives that were lost and also those of the survivors and their descendants. It’s going to be phenomenal,” said Phil Armstrong, centennial commission project director. “It’s all hands on deck to make this happen.”

Additional speakers and performers will be announced throughout the month of May.