Isabel Wilkerson gives keynote address to John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation's 2021 national symposium

The prosperity of Tulsa’s Greenwood District in 1921 violated the caste hierarchy of a racist society and doomed it to the attack of the Tulsa Race Massacre mob, author Isabel Wilkerson said Wednesday.
1921’s Greenwood featured Black-owned movie theaters, churches, businesses and sturdy, prosperous homes.
“Their prosperity broke a basic tenet of caste,” Wilkerson said in her keynote address for the 12th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium, presented by the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.
The pretext of a supposed incident in a downtown elevator was the spark, but the underlying motive was a need for Tulsa’s white society to reestablish a social order based on race, she said.
Wilkerson put the race massacre in the context of a general history of racial discrimination in America.
Drawing from slavery, racist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Wilkerson described a nation unwilling to deal with “the consequences of unaddressed history.”
“The scenes at the United States Capitol may have looked like another country, but it was ours,” Wilkerson said. “This is the country’s karmic moment of truth.”
Appearing remotely via Zoom, Wilkerson pointed out that 2022 will be the first year the United States has been an independent nation for as long as slavery lasted on American soil and that no one alive today will live to see the time when the nation has been free of slavery longer than it lasted as an institution.
Redlining, legal segregation and miscegenation laws aren’t from the nation’s distant past, she pointed out.
“This is not ancient history,” she said. “This is within the lifespan of many, many people alive today.”
In 1994, Wilkerson was the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Her first book, 2010’s bestseller “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration,” told the story of Black migration from the South to northern and western cities between 1915 and 1970.
Her second book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” published last year and also a bestseller, describes American racism as a caste system, comparable to those of India and Nazi Germany.
When she speaks to white audiences, Wilkerson said she often hears from people who say they had “no idea” what had happened in their nation.
“Not having any idea has consequences,” she said. “It has a massive impact on our society, and I would say it is time we have an idea.”
The theme for this year’s symposium is “The Future of Tulsa’s Past: The Centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and Beyond.” Events continue Thursday and Friday, including presentations by philosopher and activist Cornell West, historian Scott Ellsworth, and educator and author Daina Ramey Berry.