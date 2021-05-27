Isabel Wilkerson gives keynote address to John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation's 2021 national symposium

The prosperity of Tulsa’s Greenwood District in 1921 violated the caste hierarchy of a racist society and doomed it to the attack of the Tulsa Race Massacre mob, author Isabel Wilkerson said Wednesday.

1921’s Greenwood featured Black-owned movie theaters, churches, businesses and sturdy, prosperous homes.

“Their prosperity broke a basic tenet of caste,” Wilkerson said in her keynote address for the 12th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium, presented by the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

The pretext of a supposed incident in a downtown elevator was the spark, but the underlying motive was a need for Tulsa’s white society to reestablish a social order based on race, she said.

Wilkerson put the race massacre in the context of a general history of racial discrimination in America.

Drawing from slavery, racist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Wilkerson described a nation unwilling to deal with “the consequences of unaddressed history.”

“The scenes at the United States Capitol may have looked like another country, but it was ours,” Wilkerson said. “This is the country’s karmic moment of truth.”