Interfaith leaders raising $100K for Tulsa Race Massacre reparations

Since joining Vernon AME Church in 2017, Turner has been outspoken in advocating for reparations, and continues to lead a weekly protest in front of Tulsa City Hall calling for them.

"Over the years, there hasn’t been anything done to correct the damage the 1921 Race Massacre inflicted on the African-American community," Turner said. "Reparations is an attempt to repair the historical and systemic damage the massacre caused."

TMM and All Souls partnered in a similar effort to raise money for reparations in the early 2000s, again as a way to urge authorities to act.

The movement for massacre reparations had momentum following the 2001 release of the 1921 Race Riot Commission report to the state Legislature, which recommended direct restitution be made to survivors and their descendants.

However, it yielded no results, and a 2003 federal lawsuit seeking reparations was tossed due to the statute of limitations. A current state lawsuit filed last year argues that the massacre created an ongoing public nuisance, for which there is no statute of limitations.

The partners behind the interfaith effort say it shouldn’t take a lawsuit for the city to do what they believe is the right thing.