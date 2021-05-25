Interactive exhibit featuring race massacre survivors coming to Gilcrease Museum

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, also known as Legacy Fest, announced a new state-of-the-art, interactive installation at Gilcrease Museum that will preserve the stories and experiences of survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The “The Legacy of Survival” exhibit utilizes interactive conversational videos of Viola “Mother” Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, to ensure that their stories remain a part of history and will continue to inform and inspire current and future generations and in perpetuity. Legacy Fest is partnering with the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Gilcrease Museum, and StoryFile for the endeavor.

The exhibit will open to the public Friday, May 28 and continue through Sunday, July 4 at Gilcrease. Museum hours are 11 a.m,. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We are thrilled to host this installation at Gilcrease and honored to ensure the stories of Mother Randle and Mother Fletcher will be protected and treasured,” Susan Neal, Gilcrease Museum’s executive director, said. “They both are beacons of light who continue to inspire all of us with their determination and strength.”