Interactive exhibit featuring race massacre survivors coming to Gilcrease Museum

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, also known as Legacy Fest, announced a new state-of-the-art, interactive installation at Gilcrease Museum that will preserve the stories and experiences of survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The “The Legacy of Survival” exhibit utilizes interactive conversational videos of Viola “Mother” Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, to ensure that their stories remain a part of history and will continue to inform and inspire current and future generations and in perpetuity. Legacy Fest is partnering with the Terence Crutcher Foundation, Gilcrease Museum, and StoryFile for the endeavor.
The exhibit will open to the public Friday, May 28 and continue through Sunday, July 4 at Gilcrease. Museum hours are 11 a.m,. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We are thrilled to host this installation at Gilcrease and honored to ensure the stories of Mother Randle and Mother Fletcher will be protected and treasured,” Susan Neal, Gilcrease Museum’s executive director, said. “They both are beacons of light who continue to inspire all of us with their determination and strength.”
A news release said StoryFile posters featuring survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and artificial intelligence technology through QR codes will allow people to have conversations with Mother Randle and Mother Fletcher’s StoryFiles anytime, anywhere. These posters will also be located at the following pop-up sites: The Black Wall Street Times, 217 E. Archer St.; Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.; The Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way East; The Philbrook Museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road; and The Fulton Street Coffee & Books, 210 W. Latimer St.
StoryFile uses artificial intelligence technology to create life-sized interactive conversational videos of Mother Fletcher and Mother Randle, two of the last-known living survivors of the race massacre. Said the news release: “With their proprietary technology, StoryFile combines state of the art video and volumetrics functionality with conversational artificial intelligence into a seamless, interactive, timeless experience meaning guests can virtually talk with the survivors, ask them questions, and hear directly from them about their personal experiences.”
Legacy Fest centers around the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre and is dedicated to preserving their stories.
“Every day that we have with the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre is a treasured gift,” Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, founder/executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Legacy Fest lead organizer, said. “Mother Fletcher and Mother Randle have so much wisdom, grit, and grace to teach all of us and I couldn’t be more relieved that we can preserve their voices, stories, and legacies for future generations.”
Said Heather Smith, CEO and co-founder of StoryFile: “Both Mother Randle and Mother Fletcher, as are all the other StoryFiles that document our narratives and stories, are part of the fabric of our history. We want and need to give these voices platforms to keep these stories alive in perpetuity. This is StoryFile’s mission –- to keep these stories alive forever, and create the opportunity for more human connections across time and space.”
In addition to the StoryFile installation, the Gilcrease Museum exhibit will include archives and soil collections from “In Remembrance: Lynching In America: The Tulsa Community Remembrance Project,” presented by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) and Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition. Between the end of the Civil War and the end of World War II, thousands of African Americans were lynched in the United States in violent and public acts of torture that traumatized black communities locally and throughout the country.
This exhibit will display the jars of soil collected from every lynching site in Tulsa as an act of remembrance and commitment to honoring the victims of the era of terror. EJI’s soil collection project is intended to provide tangible opportunities to deepen the local understanding of the community’s history of racial injustice and lynching.
Tulsa Race Massacre 100th anniversary: Meet 10 Tulsans who are helping promote the history
Mechelle Brown
Watch Now: A history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Rev. Robert Turner
Marc Carlson
Hannibal Johnson
Kristi Williams
Julius Pegues
Kevin Matthews
Carlos Moreno
Phil Armstrong
Kavin Ross
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…