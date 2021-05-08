'Immersive' new exhibit on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on display at Rudisill Regional Library

To commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Tulsa City-County Library has put together a temporary exhibit from its own resources and collections.

A walk-through exhibit spanning three rooms, “TCCL Remembers: Commemorating Tulsa’s Race Massacre with Education, Empathy and Healing” is on display at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Harvard Ave.

The exhibit is free to view during library hours, officials said.

The exhibit starts visitors in Tulsa’s Greenwood area prior to 1921 with panels about its history and businesses.

From there, they learn about the massacre itself, with a detailed timeline, firsthand accounts, newspaper headlines and more, before finishing up with the progress that has been made toward healing in the 100 years since, library officials said.

Featured are firsthand accounts from massacre survivors as filmed by historian Eddie Faye Gates in the 1990s, as well as more recent interviews with current Greenwood business owners and others.

The exhibit “offers a unique, immersive way for participants to learn about this tragic historical event as well as the racial and political conditions leading up to and following the Tulsa Race Massacre itself,” said Alex Mullin, library spokesman.