Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil to honor 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims, survivors and descendants

Webster said this event, in which people of all races, ages and genders came together, shared umbrellas and lit candles, is symbolic of what could be for the community in Tulsa.

"I think there are conscious people in every race, every gender, and those people understand we need to make a change in this world," Webster said. "The world cannot continue to be divisive. Wrongs have to be made right. They can't be ignored. They can't be covered up. Light has to be shone on every moment, even when it's wrong."

Turner-Addison said the centennial of the massacre provides an opportunity for people to move forward and that she hopes people in the Greenwood and larger north Tulsa community can be inspired by what the massacre survivors and descendants have overcome.

"Too often, many African Americans have had experiences of racism — myself included — and for some it seems just hopeless like things will not change," she said. "But this symbolism, the 100-year anniversary, reminds us that no matter what obstacles, you can get up. You can achieve, and you can be prosperous."

She said building up the prosperity of north Tulsa and the Greenwood District is important, and she said the work being done will build a better future for the community.